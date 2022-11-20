This Samsung Chromebook for 50% off is the Black Friday laptop deal I'd buy

No offense to that $79 Chromebook deal everyone is talking about, but I've found a much better Black Friday deal. And that's because it has a display I can actually see without reading glasses.

While most super-cheap Chromebooks sport tiny 11-inch displays, the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is just $149 right now at Amazon (opens in new tab). That' s 50% off, and the lowest price we've seen for this Black Friday laptop deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 14-inch Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is 50% off right now at Amazon, offering up to 12 hours of battery life, a durable military-grade design and fast Wi-Fi 6 in a sleek package. And if you have a Samsung phone, you can easily transfer files.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go isn't the most powerful machine, with its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But these specs should be fine for getting the basics done on a Chromebook. That means you can surf the web, shop online, check email, keep tabs on social media and watch videos.

While the 14-inch panel on this system is not full HD (it's 1366 x 768 pixels), the size of the display will give you the real estate you need to get real work done, such as writing documents in Google Docs or editing spreadsheets in Google Sheets.

Samsung claims that this machine lasts up to 12 hours on a charge, which is quite good for a Chromebook this size. You get a relatively fast Wi-Fi 6 connection for connecting to modern routers. And it's all wrapped up in a durable design that can handle drops and spills.

If you happen to own a Samsung phone, you can easily transfer files to the Chromebook Go, and you can even control your Android phone with the computer's Phone Hub feature.

Overall, this is a great deal at 50% off. But if you're looking for a gaming laptop instead, then check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 for just $999. Or, for more savings, check out our Black Friday deals live blog.