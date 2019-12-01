The best PS4 Cyber Monday deals of 2019

The PS4 and PS4 Pro saw excellent sales on Black Friday, and it looks like Cyber Monday deals will continue the trend.

First off, you can pick up some excellent games at steep discounts. Check out The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon, God of War at Walmart for $15 and Spider-Man at Walmart for $15. If you haven't played these, now is the time.

For gamers who want a premium PS4 experience, Walmart has discounted the 4K-ready PS4 Pro to $299, and 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $39 on eBay.

Remember: the PS5 will likely be out around this time next year, meaning that this could be the last year of major PlayStation 4 deals. Once Sony's next console is out, retailers will probably want to promote it rather than older tech. On the plus side, all PS4 games you buy now will carry over to the next generation.

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Not only is this a great price for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting one of the season's hottest new games for free.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support.

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

PlayStation VR delivers a virtual reality gaming experience, complete with games that immerse you in their unique environments. And now you can get it on the cheap.

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 at eBay

If you want to play online, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership. It also gets you online cloud saves, and two complimentary games each month. The subscription usually costs $60 per year, but you can get it for $40 on eBay.

God of War PS4: was $29.99 now $15 @ Walmart

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $59 now $49

This Walmart-exclusive Modern Warfare deal gets you Activision's hit first-person shooter for $10 off as well as a 3-hour double-XP boost for leveling up fast in-game.

Skyrim VR: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Combine that awesome game with $25 in savings, and it's an easy pick.

Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

If you're a Sonic fan or looking for a competent kart racer, Team Sonic Racing is a solid choice. Now, $20 off, it's at its lowest price and one of the PS4 game deals available now. Amazon offers the same discount.

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode.

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $74.99 @ Walmart

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $14 now $9 @ Best Buy

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your Dual Shock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $9.99 at Best Buy. Amazon offers the same price.