Walmart Black Friday deals — 75-inch TV for $448, HP Chromebook for $79 and more
The best Walmart sales to shop today
Get ready: Walmart Black Friday deals will officially start today. As we've seen in the past, Walmart will kick off its holiday season with its Deals for Days event that starts at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members or 7 p.m. ET for everyone else. (Walmart Plus costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month and comes with a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab)).
The retailer has already confirmed a few early Walmart Black Friday deals we can expect. Noteworthy discounts include an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $79 and a Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $448.
That said, there are some deals that are less desirable. So we're updating this live blog all day with the best early Black Friday deals you can get — whether you're a member or non-member. Plus, if we see deals cheaper elsewhere, we'll highlight them for you so you'll pay the absolute lowest price possible.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals
12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members, 7 p.m. for everyone
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker:
$49$35 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook:
$98$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Tab M8 8" Tablet:
$119$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro (1st Gen):
$249$159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- TCL 55" 4K Roku TV:
$499$188 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- LG 32" QHD Gaming Monitor:
$399$200 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV:
$598$448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Walmart Black Friday deals
12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members, 7 p.m. for everyone
- Adidas: men's/women's apparel from $15 (opens in new tab)
- Board games: Clue, Candy Land, more from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $449 (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: deals from $98 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more from $38 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: games from $14 (opens in new tab)
- PS5: check restock @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Smartphones: iPhone and Galaxy sales from $8/month (opens in new tab)
- Space heater sale: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 55% off Barbie, Nerf, more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series X|S: games from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Shop the entire Walmart Deals for Days event (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $
249$234 @ Walmart
The AirPods Pro 2 are brand new but they're already seeing a discount on Walmart. Right now you can grab one of the best wireless earbuds for just $234, which is $15 off the regular price and ties the lowest price we've seen yet.
In our AirPods Pro 2 review we gave these earbuds 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice award because of all of the improvements. This includes 2x better noise cancelation, new volume controls in the stems and longer battery life. Plus, you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.
- Beats Studio Buds:
$149$99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The best Black Friday deals won't arrive at Walmart until 12 p.m. ET (for Walmart Plus members, 7 p.m. for everyone) but that doesn't mean that there aren't still several deals worth shopping right now.
Case in point, the Beats Earbuds are on sale for $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's a $50 saving compared to its $150 full retail price. This is an excellent deal on a top-quality set of AirPods alternatives, and you don't need to be a Walmart Plus member to score this deal.
In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Walmart slashed the price by $50. We particularly liked the compact design, strong active noise cancellation (a feature reserved for the pricey AirPods Pro) and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The mediocre call quality and inability to easily switch multiple devices do hold the Beats Studio Buds back somewhat but are far from a deal breaker.
- Apple Watch SE 2020 (GPS/40mm):
$249$199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a deal you can shop now, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE 2020 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $199. That's $50 cheaper than the Apple Store's price and the second-best price we've seen for this watch. Despite being a generation old, the 2020 Apple Watch SE is still a great budget smartwatch. Just keep in mind it hit $188 last month, so there's a chance it could get cheaper in the coming days. But if you can't afford to wait — this is a solid value.
- Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV:
$598$448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
One of the flagship deals in Walmart's Deals for Days event is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV, which will be on sale for just $448. It's not only the cheapest 75-inch TV we've seen this year, but we like it because unlike other budget big-screen TVs, this model is powered by the Roku platform, which is our favorite when it comes to streaming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and a modern bezel-less design. Remember, this is a budget TV, so you probably won't get the best picture quality out there. Nevertheless, it's as cheap as big TVs get.
