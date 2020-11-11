Fitbit Charge 4 just crashed to $99 in killer Black Friday Fitbit deal

Black Friday is still a few days out, but we just spotted one of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals yet.

Amazon has the Fibit Charge 4 on sale for $99.95. That's $50 off and the cheapest it's ever been. This is Fitbit's most-packed fitness tracker, and now that it's less than $100, it's worth picking up if you're in the market.

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 4 was released in the spring of this year, and came with one feature not previously found on its other fitness trackers: GPS. That means that if you want to accurately record your runs, walks, or bike rides, you no longer have to bring your phone along with you.

Built-in GPS was just one of the things we liked about the device. In our Fitbit Charge 4 review, we also noted its accurate sleep and heart rate tracking, slim design, and improved fitness metrics. It's one of the reasons why it's the best fitness tracker you can find.

Only the Rosewood model is on sale for $99, but you can easily swap out its straps for a color you like better. And really, who cares what color it is with a discount like this?