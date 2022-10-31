This Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook just hit lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year. The electronics retailer isn't waiting any longer and has already slashed prices on hundreds of popular products, including an Asus Chromebook perfect for students or anyone on a budget.

Right now, the Asus Chromebook Flip 433 is just $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $200 discount compared to its previous price of $379, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook 14" Flip C433: $379 $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on this ultra-compact Chromebook. It's a 2-in-1 device that can function as both a traditional laptop and a tablet. You get a 14-inch full HD display that can flip around, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so pretty much everything you need for getting online.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is not going to run intensive games at the highest settings but it is fast when it comes to everyday usage. Built for browsing, word processing, and streaming on its 14-inch FHD display, the Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is plenty for those who like to have multiple tabs open at once.

We also like the narrow bezels on the NanoEdge display and easy portability provided by the 3.1-pound design, which is just 0.65 inches thick. The port selection includes two USB A ports, two USB-C, a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

While Chrome OS is not for everyone, it does the simple things well. It boots up very quickly and is great for browsing the web, while most of us are used to Windows or Mac, many students swear by it. The fact that everything is cloud-based is incredibly useful for fast working across different devices and storage is unlikely to be an issue either.

Overall, this is a great Chromebook deal for anyone on the hunt for a versatile 2-in-1. Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab) for more big savings on everything from TVs to headphones and appliances.



