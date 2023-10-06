Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — I just found this Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue bulb for 71% off

Amazon’s October Prime Day event starts early next week but I’ve just come across the perfect deal for those looking to build their ultimate smart home from scratch.

While plenty of Amazon devices including a few of the best smart displays are already on sale, right now you can get an Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb for $42 on Amazon with this bundle.

As the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is currently on sale for its lowest price ever at $39, this means you’re getting a Philips Hue white and color bulb for just $3 if you decide to go with this bundle instead. At $55 normally, this is a massive 94.5% discount on one of the best smart lights you can buy today. Likewise, you’re getting the latest version of the Echo Show 5 for $50 off its regular price of $90.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue white and color A19 smart bulb: was $145 now $42 @ Amazon

The perfect starter set for a smart home, this bundle combines an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a white and color smart bulb from Philips Hue. The Echo Show 5 lets you watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls as well as control your new Philips Hue smart bulb. This third-gen smart display and colored smart bulb are on sale for $42, which is a huge 71% off.

Even though we haven’t yet gotten around to reviewing the latest generation of the Echo Show 5, in our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review, we praised the device’s cute, compact design and decent sound despite its small size. The new model adds even deeper bass, clearer sound and has curved edges for a more modern look.

Meanwhile, the Philips Hue white and color A19 smart bulb is one of the best Philips Hue lights overall and perfect for building out your smart home. You can change its color or use a number of presets with the Philips Hue app and you can even sync it up with your Spotify music or your computer using Philips Hue Sync.

Getting the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for 56% off its normal price is a good enough deal on its own but this bundle also gets you an excellent smart bulb for just a few dollars more. I love the functionality of Amazon’s pint-sized smart display and use Philips Hue lights throughout my own smart home because of their reliability and ease of use.