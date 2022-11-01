Amazon Fire HD 8 is 50% off for Black Friday now — lowest price ever

If you're in the market for a cheap tablet as part of early Black Friday deals, this is one for you. It's for a device we like so much that it's on our best tablets list.

Right now, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab), costing just $44 for the Black, Plum or Twilight Blue colors. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet, although it's hit this price several times over the past year.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 8 (32GB, 2020): $89 $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This mid-priced Fire tablet offers a good-sized screen and a super-long-lasting battery, letting you enjoy all of Amazon's streaming content for long sessions between charging. Plus. the selfie camera's surprisingly sharp given the tablet's cost. Save 50% right now on this tablet.

When it launched in 2020, we found lots to like in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review. It offers fantastic battery life, a bright display and a 2MP selfie camera for video calls, plus a USB-C port for more convenient charging than the old micro-USB port. And as you'd expect, it's excellent for watching videos, reading and enjoying Amazon's Prime Video, Kindle and Audible libraries.

The same half-price discount is available on the more expensive Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (opens in new tab) model too, it comes with a 6-month subscription to FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon's kid-focussed education and entertainment streaming service), offers 3GB RAM instead of the basic 2GB for better multi-tasking, and supports 9W fast charging and wireless charging for extra versatility.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB, with lockscreen ads, 2020): $109 $54 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Plus version of the Fire HD 8 adds some spec improvements plus a free six months of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. You get more RAM, fast charging and wireless charging support.

Be aware of the limitations of this particular tablet though. It doesn't offer Google apps natively. It'll also cost you an extra $15 if you want the tablet without lockscreen advertisements.

It's also worth noting that Amazon has released a newer version of the Fire HD 8 this year that updates this discounted model. While the 2022 version is still cheap at just $99, it's not on sale right now.

If you want to keep looking for that perfect deal, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for all the latest sales.