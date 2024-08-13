Say goodbye to this built-in Windows app — everything you need to know

Windows is a massive operating system filled with all kinds of apps. Some of these apps have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Paint 3D falls into the latter, as Microsoft has announced it's axing the app.

While Paint 3D never really caught on with Windows users, it was slated to replace the long-standing Paint app when it was first introduced during the Windows 10 era. Now, it will be removed from the Microsoft Store later this year and will no longer be supported with updates.

"Paint 3D is deprecated and will be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4th, 2024,” reads a Microsft support page. For those who don't stay up on the latest Microsoft Deprecated features page, a banner within the app will alert users that the app is going away.

As far as what Microsoft wants you to use as a replacement, the company says, "To view and edit 2D images, you can use Paint or Photos. For viewing 3D content, you can use 3D Viewer." There's also a wealth of third-party apps that offer more robust image editing in both 2D and 3D, such as Photoshop and GIMP. Our best photo editing software page will guide you toward the best app for your needs.

While it was a good idea for Microsoft to try to move things forward by introducing Paint 3D, the app couldn't find a foothold — largely due to how many good free apps offer better features. Plus, the original Paint app never disappeared, so there was no real reason for anyone to make the jump unless they wanted to edit 3D content.

However, Microsoft isn't giving up on having a reliable image editor built into Windows 11. The company plans to add new features to the original Paint, including AI features that could help make it more useful as a Photoshop alternative. While AI image creation isn't hard to come by, building it into the Windows image editor would be handy.

Features always come and go from Windows, with Windows Mixed Reality being a recent casualty. Paint 3D is the latest, and other apps and features will be deprecated over time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors