RIP Window Control Panel — this app is replacing it

News
By
published

Microsoft finally confirms the Settings app will soon be in charge

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 review unit on desk running Windows 11
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Control Panel may finally be seeing its last days as the Settings app will finally take precedence in Windows. The Settings app was first introduced back in 2012 with the launch of Windows 8, and it's been a slow migration from the long-lived Control Panel to Settings ever since. 

To be fair to Control Panel, the settings controller has been reported dead for years, and it has yet to be purged. Still, the nearly 40 year old feature has existed in some form since 1985 when Windows 1.0 appeared.

However, Microsoft has never put it down in writing that Control Panel would disappear. The most we've seen is a Tweet from 2015 reported by Neowin where a senior Microsoft official confirmed that "Settings will eventually supersede Control Panel."

Microsoft hasn't officially announced that Control Panel is going away, but in a support page Microsoft noted that Control Panel will be "deprecated in favor of the settings of the Settings app, which offers a more modern and streamlined experience."

The page goes on to give a tip to Windows users: "while the Control Panel still exists for compatibility reasons and to provide access to some settings that have not yet migrated, you're encouraged to use the Settings app, whenever possible."

Ever since Settings was introduced, Control Panel has been slowly losing functionality to the newer app. The only reason it still exists appears to be compatibility, something Microsoft has yet to overcome in the last 12 years.

In recent years though, Microsoft has been focused on making Windows more modern and streamlined. In fact, the Settings app was created more for touchscreens, despite the software giant backing away from that. 

In the meantime, Control Panel still exists and is accessible. Someday it will die but today is not that day.

There is no timeline for when Control Panel might finally disappear from Windows after it's slow depreciation. We reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this article if and when the company responds.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 95 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
7
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
10
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3,...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Load more deals
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 