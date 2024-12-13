Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with RTX 4050 is now $400 off — and it comes with a ridiculously long battery life

Finding the right balance between a sleek, lightweight notebook and a powerful gaming laptop isn't easy, and it's even harder to grab one at an affordable price. Well, this Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with an RTX 4050 has come along to make that search simple — and it even comes with a welcome discount.

This Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is down by $400 at Best Buy, and it's one of the best gaming laptops we've tested. How so? Due to its powerful RTX performance, excellent battery life, and plenty more. For a notebook not made out to be a gaming laptop, it certainly does a stellar job of being one. Now that it's cheaper than ever, now's the time to pick one up for the holiday season.

New low price! Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,999 at Best Buy This sleek, lightweight notebook has gaming laptop chops, making it the ideal machine for those after the right mix of work, entertainment, and gaming. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and a sublime 16-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, this notebook will take you far.

It's surprising to see the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra top our list of the best gaming laptops around, but trust us, it has very good reason to be there. Not only does it boast powerful productivity and gaming performance, but it also boasts excellent battery life — especially for a gaming laptop.

Our reviewer Tony Polanco rated this Editor's Choice laptop 4.5 stars, stating in the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review that it is now his favorite Windows laptop: "The new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is powerful enough to handle almost anything you throw at it — including everyday work, video editing, and high-end gaming. On top of that, it has a vivid OLED display and is light and thin enough to take with you wherever you go."

Bringing together the might of an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, expect some high-end gaming to go along with all of your productivity needs. Having this kind of performance in a lightweight 16-inch laptop is a huge perk, making this laptop the better choice over a MacBook Pro 16-inch if you prefer to game.

Throw in its gorgeous 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you have yourself a gaming laptop with excellent, smooth visuals. Oh, and its battery life is something else; the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra boasts over 13 hours of battery according to our tests. Of course, this plummets when gaming, but at least it lasts longer than many other gaming laptops.

If you can put up with its bloatware from Samsung, or have other Samsung devices to take advantage of its features, then this Galaxy Book 4 Ultra won't disappoint. Now that it's $400 off, bringing it below $2,000, this is a great deal to snatch.

If you're after even more deals to get your holiday shopping under wraps, check out this huge Home Depot holiday sale.