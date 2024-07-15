HP's OmniBook Ultra 14 will be the first AMD-powered Copilot + PC — here's what you need to know

The recently released HP OmniBook X made an impressive debut for the resurrected OmniBook line. Soon it will have a potentially more powerful sibling in the newly announced HP OmniBook Ultra 14.

When Microsoft revealed the Copilot + PC program back in May, AMD and Intel were conspicuously absent as the tech giant paired up with Qualcomm to utilize the company's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips.

AMD wasn't to be left behind as they quickly announced the Ryzen AI 300 series, which features 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. For those keeping count, that's 10 more when compared to Qualcomm's 45 TOPS. AMD's chips will integrate with AMD Radeon 800M graphics. Whether or not the AMD AI Ryzen chip is as powerful as Qualcomm's remains to be seen.

The newest OmniBook will be a laptop of firsts for HP. It will be the first Copilot+ PC to feature AMD's AI chip and the first HP consumer-grade laptop to run on an AMD processor with Thunderbolt 4 ports, as confirmed by our sister site Tom's Hardware.

Despite the different naming conventions, the Ultra 14 looks quite similar to the OmniBook X. Both feature 14-inch displays with 2240 x 1400 resolution. The chassis appears identical, though the Ultra 14 has angled corners in the rear, which might remind you of the recently discontinued HP Spectre line. The Ultra 14 is a tad heavier than the X, coming in at nearly 3.5 pounds compared to the X's slimmer 2.97 pounds.

In our battery test, the HP OmniBook X lasted for 16 hours and 22 minutes. The Ultra 14 is supposed to feature an even larger battery than the X, so we're excited to see how it fares in our tests. HP estimates 13 hours on MobileMark, and claims up to 21 hours of video playbook.

The OmniBook Ultra 14 will feature two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Again that's similar to the X, except that the Ultra is supposed to support Thunderbolt 4.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 will go on sale at the beginning of August for a starting price of $1,449. HP has not released a specific day yet. We've heard that the OmniBook Ultra will not specifically be a Copilot+ PC at launch. Instead, HP will release a free update, with the timing and availability up to Microsoft, according to HP.