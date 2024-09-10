Google Chrome just got 3 big upgrades for dealing with tabs — here's what's new

Google Chrome is rolling out new features and updates that should make it easier to organize and access your tabs across your phone and PC. If you’re like me and use Chrome on an iPhone and a Windows 11 PC, these updates could be extremely beneficial. After all, digging through a pile of apps to find what you want isn’t exactly efficient.

In fairness to Google, the company has streamlined managing tabs by allowing you to group together similar tabs and to compare items (by way of its Google AI). Those efforts certainly helped matters, but the upcoming updates should make it simple to manage all your Google tabs. And as I said, this works across Chrome for devices like the best iPhones and the best laptops, among others.

Here are 3 upgrades to help you deal with Google Chrome tabs.

Tab groups on iOS

(Image credit: Google)

This is a feature that’s already available on desktop and Android devices, but tab groups are finally coming to Chrome on iOS and iPadOS. Google says that from your iPhone or iPad, you will be able to group related tabs together. On top of that, you can give them a custom name and color to help you quickly identify tab groups.

To try it, open the tab grid, long-press a tab and then select “Add Tab to New Group.” You can then rearrange the tabs however you want once they’re grouped together.

Use tab groups across your devices

(Image credit: Google)

Another feature coming to Chrome on iOS that’s currently available for Chrome on Android and desktop is the ability to save and sync tab groups so they’re automatically available across all your devices. This will make it easier to start a project on your phone if you’re out and about and pick up where you left off on your desktop at home.

This feature is similar to how you can start work on a Google Doc on one device and continue on another. So long as your work (or tab groups in this case) are synced, you shouldn’t lose anything when moving from one device to another.

Chrome suggestions

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, Chrome will suggest pages to revisit based on the tabs you opened on your devices.

For instance, if you’re browsing a website while you’re at work and need to return to it when you’re commuting home, Chrome will suggest pages to revisit on the Chrome New Tab page on Android, iOS and desktop. This spares you from bookmarking pages or remembering their exact URL.

Outlook

Using Google Chrome has always been relatively simple since so much of your work can transfer over from device to device. Updates like this serve to make things even easier, which is great if you’re like me and practically live in Google’s ecosystem.

These new features are rolling soon so be on the lookout for when they're available on your devices.