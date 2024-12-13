Still looking for a holiday gift? Our pick for the best digital photo frame is $30 off right now

The holidays are coming up lightning fast. If you're like me and you still have some people to shop for on your list, we'd be remiss to not suggest one of the homiest products we've tested: Aura's Mason digital photo frame. Its high-resolution screen, vibrant colors, and touch interface wowed our testers, and we ranked it as the overall best digital frame.

Right now, you can get the Aura Mason Wi-Fi Picture Frame for $169 at Amazon. And if you're looking to seize a deal like this before it's too late to slide it onto the gift table, read on and check out why we think you should give this frame a try.

Aura Mason: was $199 now $169 at Amazon The Aura Mason frame is the digital photo frame to get if you value image quality above all else. Its high-resolution display is outstanding; the colors look realistic, and the detail is precise. The swipe interface makes it easy to use, too.

The best part of a quality digital frame is the power it gives you to set it up and not touch it for a while. But, inevitably, when you want to fiddle with it, it's nice to be able to do so quickly and easily. That's why we lauded the Mason for its intuitive touch interface and companion app.

Much more importantly, though, the resolution on this frame is bonkers. On a 9-inch screen, you're getting crisp 1600 x 1200 resolution. Pair that with the impressively bright colors this display can project, and you have a frame that will properly let your quality family photos shine.

Just be swift if you want to score this deal in time for the holidays: there's no guarantee that it will stay in stock, and it's about to get much, much harder to ship things from Amazon on time. As such, if you prize image quality, we suggest taking advantage of this deal sooner than later.