Samsung unveils new soundbars with slick new designs and packed with AI

Samsung is well known for making some of the best soundbars you can buy right now, so it's always exciting when the firm announces new models. This year, we've a whole new gamut of features on the way in the form of two new soundbar models, both with AI at the core of their being.

There's the flagship HW-Q990F, which includes surround satellites for some extra dimension to your movies and TV. Then there's the HW-QS700F which has a gyro on board so that you can place it flat on a TV stand or fit it in under a wall-mounted TV for a cleaner look.

Sounds good to me

According to Samsung's Newsroom, first up, is the presumably more expensive HW-Q990F. It looks to replace the HW-Q990D, and brings some big updates to the table. There's a new "cube design" to the included sub which reduces the size of the subwoofer, and the whole package features "AI-driven sound optimisation."

What does that mean? There's Dynamic Bass Control, which looks to "Enhance clarity in low-frequency ranges" so that your action movie explosions have more impact, whilst retaining balance with the rest of the frequency range.

Q Symphony makes a return, so your Samsung TV speakers will become a part of the surround setup. There's also advanced 3D mapping this time around, which will find speakers in the setup, and adjust audio effects so they sound as good as possible.

Finally in the AI suite is Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which will analyze content in real-time to make sure that you're getting the best dialogue quality possible.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Second up is the HW-QS700F, a more flexible option. It has a built-in gyro, so it can detect whether it's sat down on a TV stand, or mounted on a wall on its side.

It includes all the same AI features as the flagship model, although its going to be smaller and doesn't come with satellite surround speakers. There's no news on price yet, and no release date — but we'll be keeping an eye out and testing them to see where they rank against the likes of the Sonos Arc Ultra.

