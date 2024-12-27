Need a last minute NYE party speaker? Here's the 3 I recommend — starting from $99

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve party, you'll want to know you're using one of the best Bluetooth speakers to soundtrack it. New Year's Eve is a time for revelry, for new beginnings, and for tarnishing relationships with neighbors. New year, new you, and before the clock hits midnight on December 31st, anything can happen.

I've rounded up the 3 best-party speakers I've tested this year. I've probably spent about 100 hours testing and reviewing audio products at this point — at least half of that on speakers. I've reviewed products by big-name brands like JBL and Bose and also lesser-known, up-and-coming makes.

All three of these speakers have wired 3.5mm jack aux and Bluetooth compatibility, so you can choose which one suits your needs. So without further delay, here are the 3 best party speakers to soundtrack your New Year's Eve. And what's even better? With Amazon Prime, you'll get all of these speakers in time for NYE.

JBL 104 BT speakers

First on this list is a pair of desktop speakers I tested back in the summer. While these aren't necessarily portable, if you're having a house party, that won't be an issue. Simply plug them into your outlet, place them on your table, kitchen counters, desk, wherever, and boogie on down.

JBL 104 BT: was $149 now $129 at Amazon What makes these speakers so great is the bass. In our review of the JBL 104 BT speakers, we praised the 4.5 inch woofer in each speaker, which provides earth-shattering bass. There's no companion app, but if you're using Spotify or Apple Music, you'll be able to customize your EQ that way and turn up the bass so loud it'll shake the room. The 104 BT speakers have Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux compatibility, so you can either start a wireless jam with your friends or pass around the aux, should you have an adapter. You'll even be able to plug in DJ decks.

Tribit StormBox Blast 2

Now this speaker looks the part, and boy, does it sound it, too. While playing, you get an epic LED light show and with the 'X-Bass' setting, you can amp up the bass until you feel it in your eyeballs. It's portable, too, which makes it great for parties that span multiple floors, or, if you feel like bracing the winter chill, outside.

Tribit StormBox Blast 2: $299 at Amazon In my review of the Tribit StormBox Blast 2, I praised the fantastic bass performance and the sheer volume of this beast. Gone are the days of party guests shyly asking "Can you turn it up?". There will be no mistake with this beast — even half volume is ear-shaking. And yes — 'beast' is the right word. This thing weighs a ridiculous 19 pounds, but more than makes up for it in might. It's more of a 'move it from one place to the other' portable kind of speaker than a 'carry it in my backpack' portable kind of speaker. There's also an aux input so you could link up with DJ decks or other input devices. I have no doubt that it'll make your party all the more epic.

Majority D40X

The D40X speakers are outlet-powered, like the JBL 104 BT speakers, but these also have Bluetooth connectivity. These are just $99 and perform like a much more premium set.

Majority D40X: $99 at Amazon One of my favorite aspects of these speakers is the handy little remote. You can skip songs from across the room — a great way to surreptitiously skip the terrible songs your friends have added to the Spotify queue — and turn it up or down. I love the bass performance on these speakers; even though it's not as floor-shaking wall-vibrating powerful as the JBL or the Tribit, for just $99, you'd be surprised at how good these speakers are. They work with 3.5mm aux and Bluetooth, just like all the speakers on this list.

Which speaker is right for me?

There are three respective use cases for these speakers. Let me walk you through them.

Got a low budget?

(Image credit: Future)

If you only have a little to spare after the holiday season, don't fret. The speaker for you is the Majority DX40 at just $99.

Moving the party around?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're going to be flitting between rooms or venturing outside, you'll want the more portable Tribit StormBox Blast 2.

House party of the decade?

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the best overall speaker to soundtrack the party that will go down as legendary, you'll need the JBL 104 BT speakers.