I'm tracking the best AirPods Black Friday deals live: Lowest prices right now

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, with some incredible deals on a range of different devices and products. I'm currently tracking the prices on all the AirPods models, which are seeing their usually very high prices slashed in the Black Friday sales. This isn't my first Black Friday AirPods rodeo — this is my third year focusing on Apple's headphone lineup, so I know what kind of prices you should be paying.

The good news is that I'm finding some of the lowest prices this year on AirPods. The AirPods Pro 2 are now just $154 at Amazon, with a $100 discount for their lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max are $399 at Amazon, with a $150 discount for another lowest price ever. The other AirPods want to get a piece of the Black Friday action as well — the AirPods 4 with ANC are $168 at Amazon, and the AirPods 4 can be found for $119 at Amazon with a $10 discount each.

I'm tracking all the best deals live below, so that you know all the best prices as soon as they go live. Want a different pair of headphones? I'm also tracking the best Black Friday headphones deals, so make sure you check those out to see what other options you can save money on.

AirPods 4 deals

Apple AirPods 4 : was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 without ANC are a great way to get AirPods without breaking the bank. As we found in our AirPods 4 review, you retain the excellent sound and incredible Spatial Audio of the ANC version, but you save money and get an extra hour of battery life. This $10 off sales is their first and only discount, and the lowest price yet.

Apple AirPods 4 (with ANC): was $179 now $168 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's latest AirPods, and they pack in some extra premium features. Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. 4 hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, however. This $11 discount is a nice Black Friday surprise, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are my favorite AirPods, thanks to the litany of excellent features. Tom's Guide's AirPods Pro 2 review gave these buds 4.5/5 stars, thanks to their impressive ANC, neutral sound profile and constantly updating feature list. Most recently they received the ability to double as hearing aids. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.

AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon There's an incredible deal on AirPods Max at Amazon at the moment, where a $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. As you'll see in our AirPods Max review , these headphones offer excellent noise-canceling performance, easy-to-use controls and immersive spatial audio. Note the discount varies by color.

FAQs

Which AirPods are best for me?

Working out which AirPods model you should buy comes down to more than just how much they cost. Of course, you'll want to check out the best AirPods to get the full low down on Apple's headphones and earbuds, but I'll go through the three main AirPods that you can buy right now.

AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 are the latest AirPods to join the fray, and they are for those looking to save some money. They are the core of the AirPods experience, with the magic connection, excellent interoperability with Apple devices and the clean, gloss-white aesthetic. They lack silicon ear tips for a more open fit, so if you don't like the way that most earbuds feel in your ear, you might like the less invasive feel of the AirPods 4. They have some premium features as well, such as Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos when you go and listen to Apple Music. Sound is fine, with more bass than you'd expect and clear highs. Some might not like the emphasis on the top end. The biggest problem is the battery life — they'll only last you 5 hours on a charge. You do get 30 hours out of the charging case though. They cost $129, and recieved a 4 and a half in our AirPods 4 review.

AirPods 4 with ANC

These are mostly the same as the standard AirPods 4, although they come with some extra features. These are for those that don't want to spend the extra on the AirPods Pro 2, but also want the extra added bonus of active noise cancelling and other more premium features. In addition to all the other features of the AirPods 4, you also get the aforementioned ANC and a wireless charging case. I found the ANC to be surprisingly effective, especially considering how they fit. They have a $50 price premium over the AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2

These are the top-of-the-line earbuds that Apple builds, and they come with some great features for a price that's now not too unreasonable. This set of AirPods is for people who want the best wireless earbuds for Apple devices, thanks to their excellent interoperability between Apple devices. Unlike the AirPods 4, they have silicon ear tips for a better seal within the ear which improves the ANC. As a result, the ANC is amongst the very best. I've found it brilliant for blocking out the noise of busy office blocks, buses and train travel. The sound is good as well, with a neutral signature. Battery life is better than the AirPods 4, with 6 hours from the buds themselves. They cost $249, and they earned a 4 and a half stars in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

AirPods Max

There are currently two different versions of AirPods Max that you can buy, the USB-C version and the Lightning version. The only differences between the two models are the charging port and the color options.

The AirPods Max are Apple's over-ear headphones, and they look unlike anything else you'll see in the headphone space. These are the headphones for people who want the very best that Apple has to offer, with studio-quality sound, and the best Spatial Audio around. They have a very neutral sound signature, and they reveal bits of your music that you might never have heard before. They're plenty bassy too, with loads of low-end on offer. The Spatial Audio is what impresses me the most. I like to connect them to my Apple TV 4K, and watch my movies and TV shows in Dolby Atmos without disturbing the rest of the house. The case is unfortunately not great, and the battery life of 20 hours could be better, but they still managed to get a 4-star rating in our AirPods Max review. They cost $549.

