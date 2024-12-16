Amazon sale knocks up to 51% off Beats headphones — 7 deals I’d shop right now

In celebration of the upcoming holidays, Amazon just launched a huge sale on Beats headphones and speakers. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a new pair of headphones or you're searching for a great last-minute gift for the audiophile in your life, Beats has you covered with deals starting at just $79.

If you love this audio giant's signature bassy sound, I recommend grabbing the Beats Fit Pro for $149 at Amazon ($50 off). They made our list of the best wireless headphones due to their excellent sound, strong active noise canceling and Spatial Audio support. You also can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Pro, which are now 51% off ahead of the holidays.

Keep scrolling to check out more of my favorite Beats headphone deals that I recommend adding to your cart ASAP.

Beats Deals

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $149 at Amazon With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.