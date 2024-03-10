Forget Sonos, this low-cost streaming amp turned my 'dumb' speakers into a music powerhouse

It's not often that I am this impressed by a new audio product straight from the box, but WiiM Amp quickly won me over. Usually, it takes a while for me to get fully acquainted with any product, but the California-based maker's approach to smart music streamers has one of the smoothest setup experiences I've encountered.

Everything about the WiiM Amp worked seamlessly. In fact, I'm so taken with the all-in-one music streaming amp that I feel inclined to say "Look out Sonos, this WiiM Amp turned my dumb Hi-Fi speakers into a great-sounding music system for less."

While I've often considered the Sonos Amp a great way to bring multiroom sound to a pair of passive speakers, it's pretty expensive at $699 / £699 / AU$1,099. But the WiiM Amp has similar smart streaming capabilities and multiroom integration for just $299 / £319.

WiiM Amp: $299 @ Amazon

A fantastic music streaming hub with hi-res streaming support, just add a pair of your favorite passive speakers. It's got clean power that's rated at 60W per channel (at 8 ohms) and a high-performance DAC for rich, detailed sound so you can get the best out of music services like Qobuz, Tidal, and Spotify.

Price check: $299 @ Crutchfield

I've tried out all kinds of music streaming setups over the years. From established audio specialists making streaming amps costing thousands of dollars like the Cambridge Audio Evo 75 ($2,249) or the NAD Masters M10 v2 ($2,999), as well as the BlueSound Powernode Edge ($649) — Sonos' closest streaming amp price rival.

Until now, I've been impressed by the level of streaming smarts and performance on offer even at the high prices of the luxury audiophile market. But WiiM is shaking things up with audiophile-grade models at super low prices.

(Image credit: Future)

A powerful low-cost streaming solution

(Image credit: Future)

The genius WiiM Pro streaming device was the company's first model I tried, bringing music streaming as a convenient add-on to a traditional Hi-Fi speaker and amplifier setup for just $149.

The WiiM Amp is a new 60W per channel (at 8 ohms) streaming amplifier with full hi-res (24-bit/192kHz) audio file support handled by the built-in audiophile ESS DAC (digital-to-analog converter). Like the WiiM Pro, it's a compact solution encased in a strong 7.5-inch square aluminum box that stands 2.5 inches tall. It's easy to accommodate as part of a desktop speaker setup, or anywhere you have a pair of passive speakers in need of full streaming smarts.

Build quality is remarkably good, and the space gray color option looks more sophisticated than the black Sonos Amp when I placed them side by side. The WiiM Amp is also available in silver.

The WiiM Amp is supplied with a Bluetooth remote that has Alexa voice control, should you be so inclined. Mostly though, I've been using the excellent WiiM app to navigate my multiple streaming service libraries, connectivity, and playback. It's the same as the app for the WiiM Pro and is impressively initiative to use. Whether you're scanning your music libraries or diving into the settings menus to fine-tune the setup, everything feels logical and straightforward.

The WiiM Amp will blow any audiophile's mind without blowing the budget.

Wireless connectivity runs to Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Alexa Cast, DLNA, and two-way Bluetooth. Much like Sonos, the WiiM app integrates seamlessly with some of the best music streaming services, giving access to Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music, and Deezer libraries via the app's 'Music services' screen. TuneIn, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, Radio Paradise, and BBC Radio are also available. All services can be managed in the app so that only the ones you subscribe to appear on the home screen. There's no Room-ready support currently, but as we found with the WiiM Pro, certification could arrive later.

(Image credit: Future)

As a compact integrated amplifier, physical connections are well catered for with standard speaker binding posts, a subwoofer output, and optical digital and analog inputs for connectivity to external sources. An HDMI ARC port means it can connect to a TV for integrated sound and control. USB and Ethernet ports are also available.

As for sound quality at the price, the WiiM Amp is incredible. I swapped it with my integrated amp that cost ten times as much, and claims five times the rated power output of the WiiM Amp. It was going to be a tough test (or so I thought) but the WiiM Amp performed surprisingly well.

The sound was a little leaner in its presentation, and it didn't have the richness or soundstage depth I'm accustomed to hearing with my regular 250W per channel amp going full pelt, but it was closer than I ever imagined given the power output and price disparity. It managed to drive my floorstanding tower speakers without any signs of complaint, and only some slight hardness at higher volume levels give away the WiiM Amp's budget price tag.

(Image credit: Future)

Partnered with a pair of well-designed budget or mid-priced speakers from traditional Hi-Hi makers like Bowers & Wilkins, Klipsch, or Q Acoustics (other brands are available), and this little amp will deliver a big sound in one of the smallest and most affordable entry-level all-one music streaming amps on the market right now.