13 best gifts for the music lover in your life — audio gear to buy this holiday season

It’s that time of year again. The holidays are just around the corner, and you’re pulling your hair out trying to work out what to buy your family and friends. Then there’s the hardest of them all — a music lover. What do they want? What bands do they like? What size T-shirt do they wear?

As a music lover, I know exactly what I’d want for the holidays, and thanks to my years of experience testing audio gear, I know the very best devices for you to get them. I thought I’d give you a helping hand this year, and make your gift-giving season just a little bit easier.

I’ve selected 13 of the coolest things from headphones and soundbars to decorations, vouchers, and everything in between. So if you’re looking for the best earbuds for gifting this holiday season or the best audiophile headphones for your loved ones, you’re in the right place.

The best audio gifts this holiday season

TicketMaster voucher: Prices vary @ TicketMaster

I’m not just about listening to great music at home — as my many, many ticket stubs and mosh pit-induced bruises would attest to, I’m a massive fan of live music and everything it has to offer. Ticketmaster is perhaps the most popular ticket platform, and a gift voucher here would allow the person you’re buying for to choose what band they want to see and when.

Record album frame: $31 @ Amazon

One of the best things about Vinyl (apart from its wonderful sound and tactility) are those massive, colorful artwork covers. Some of them are nice enough to mount on the wall, so that everyone can see just how much you like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. This display case is just one of many that you can find, although it’s cool because it lets you display the disc with the cover. Perfect for picture discs.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: $79 @ Amazon

The Miniroll is the ultimate musical companion for the outdoors person in your life. It’s a super small Bluetooth speaker, so it’ll fit into a backpack without a problem. It’s sturdy too, which will let it survive even the most traumatic of outdoor mishaps. I also love the way that it sounds, with plenty of bass despite its tiny size. At only $79 it's a Bluetooth bargain.

Marshall Emberton II: $99 @ Amazon

This stylish Bluetooth speaker is small and powerful. It has the signature Marshall warmth, and it looks like a little version of one of the firm's traditional guitar amps. There’s 30 hours of battery life so you won’t need to charge it that much, and it’s IP67 dust and water-resistance so it go anywhere without risk of damage. Perfect for the rock fan in your life who wants to take their tunes on the go.

PreSonus Eris 3.5 Studio Monitors: $99 @ Amazon

If a Bluetooth speaker isn’t enough sound for you, but you don’t want to buy a massive pair of speakers that take up too much space, then some small powered speakers are a great option. These ones happen to sound really good as well, and they’ve got a whole bunch of inputs in the back so that you can plug loads of different stuff in. There’s a Bluetooth model, but that will cost extra.

Sennheiser HD560 S: $179 @ Amazon

The best headphones for the beginner audiophile, the HD560 S are a well-priced, great-sounding wired pair of audiophile headphones. They’re super comfortable as well thanks to their massive earpads. The open-backed design is well suited to what we call ‘critical listening’, and it helps make them sound more open and airy. They’re not too expensive either, so they’re a great holiday gift.

iFi hip-dac 3: $199 @ Amazon

Got an audiophile that you’re trying to buy for? A DAC is the ultimate audio upgrade, and the hip-dac is a very well-priced portable option. It looks like a kind of audio hipflask, although instead of filled with moonshine, it’s loaded with sonic black magic. There are two headphone inputs for different kinds of headphones, and it's powerful enough to drive even some of the more demanding audiophile cans. I adore mine, and I think your audiophile friends or family members will too.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: $299 @ Amazon

You won’t find noise canceling like this anywhere else. From the moment I first put them in my ears, I was immediately impressed with the way they sealed me into my own world, away from the environment that surrounded me. They are super comfortable too, and thanks to their small size they fit into any pocket. A great gift for a student going to college, and great for bus and train journeys — or a busy university library.

Wiim Amp Pro: $379 @ Amazon

The Wiim Amp Pro is the perfect start to a small Hi-Fi separates system. It is plenty powerful so it’ll run most passive speakers without issue, and it’s got built-in Wi-Fi music streaming so you don’t need a separate device. There out inputs for other devices in the back so you can add a turntable or CD player as well. It all works with the excellent Wiim Amp. It’s a great gift for a music lover who wants to get started with a more serious audio setup.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $398 @ Amazon

These are the best wireless headphones money can buy, and they’re the perfect gift for someone looking for some epic headphones. They are extremely comfortable so you can enjoy your music for the entire 30 hours of battery life. The noise canceling is brilliant too, so your music lover can listen to their favorite tunes without being disturbed in a noisy environment.

Pro-Ject A1 Phono: $499 @ Amazon

The A1 Phono is a great entry-level vinyl player. Pro-Ject makes some excellent turntables, and the A1 is their best value option. It sounds amazing despite its lower price, and there’s a built-in phono preamp so that you don’t need a separate one. It’s automatic as well, so you don’t have to worry about lifting the arm when the record is over. A great first turntable that only needs a pair of powered speakers to get going.

Cambridge Audio Alva ST: $599 @ Amazon

If your music lover is starting to get a bit more serious about their vinyl collection and they’re looking for the step up from the suitcase model they found in the local goodwill, the Alva is a great upgrade. It’s not cheap, but it sounds amazing, has a built-in Phono stage so they don’t need any extra devices, and looks amazing with its old-school style. You’ll need some speakers to go with it, but it's a great way to get serious about vinyl.