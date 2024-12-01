Best Cyber Monday headphones deals: Save hundreds on Bose, Sony and more

With the Cyber Monday deals now in full swing, I've got my well-trained eye on some massive savings on headphones and earbuds. You can save hundreds of dollars at the moment if you're looking to upgrade old headphones, or even if you still haven't dipped your toes into the world of wireless audio (where have you been?).

There are some pretty incredible deals to be found right now on loads of different models. The AirPods Pro 2 you can find for $154 at Amazon, for example, which is just $0.01 away from the previous lowest price. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $299 at Amazon for another lowest price, thanks to a $130 saving.

Apple's over-ears have a lowest price too — you can pick up the AirPods Max for just $399 at Amazon. On the other end of the budget spectrum, the Beats Studio Buds are now $79 at Amazon thanks to a 47% discount. We'll be tracking deals on headphones over the course of the sale to see what fresh prices we get.

There are loads more deals besides as well, and we'll be tracking them throughout the sale. These are the best Black Friday headphones deals.

Best Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $299 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are our favorite noise canceling headphones, thanks to the near silence you're placed in with ANC on. They sound great too, and 24 hours of battery life, while not the best, is plenty to get you through a long haul flight. This massive deal accounts to a $130 discount for a new lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon If you want earbuds that block the most noise, then you're going to want to go with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. They're incredibly comfortable too, and the ANC lets you listen to your music with some great audio quality. This $70 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Best Sony Deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $288 at Walmart Sony's WH-1000XM5 are easily the best wireless headphones around. They're incredibly light, have stellar sound and battery life, and their ANC is still amongst the very best. This $110 discount makes them more affordable than ever.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $279 now $221 at Walmart The WF-1000XM5 top Sony's line of noise canceling in-ear buds. They have incredible ANC, excellent sound, and their battery life is class-leading at 8 hours from the buds themselves. We have seen them slightly lower before, but this price is still an excellent deal on some top-notch earbuds.

Best Apple deals

Apple AirPods Max (lightning): was $549 now $399 at Amazon Apple's top of the line AirPods have recieved a massive discount over Cyber Monday — there's a $150 saving, bringing them down to their lowest price ever. They sound excellent, feature great ANC, and they have some of the most intuitive controls around.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon This deal on the AirPods Pro 2 brings them only $0.01 away from their lowest price ever. That's almost a $100 saving on the buds. I still love the ANC packed into the AirPods Pro 2, and it helps me enjoy their excellent sound quality. Battery life is pretty solid as well at 6 hours with ANC on.

Best Beats deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159 at Amazon With a massive $190 discount, the Beats Studio Pro are at their lowest price ever. For the price, you get some very good noise canceling, solid sound and a comfortable fit. Battery life is pretty good too, with 40 hours on tap.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon The tiny in-ear Beats Studio Buds are back at their lowest price ever. That's a 47% saving, bringing them down to just $79. They feature a lot for that price, including ANC, a comfortable fit, and solid sound quality. I like the case most of all though — it's the perfect size and shape.

More headphones deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $188 at Amazon Samsung fans rejoice — the latest Galaxy Buds are at a fresh new lowest ever price. You get the very latest in earbud tech with these ones, thanks to the addition of Samsung's Galaxy AI. They sound great as well, and the noise canceling is up there with the best from Apple, Bose, and Sony. This deals chops $70 off RRP.

JLab Epic Lab Edition: was $199 now $94 at Amazon The JLab Lab edition earbuds are like the AirPods Pro 2, but there at an even lower price. This $100 discount brings them down their their lowest price ever. You get a great pair of buds for the price too, with a comfortable in-ear fit, excellent sound, and a cool little USB-C adapter that connects with your computer or phone without the Bluetooth settings menu open.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM: was $199 now $119 at Amazon Sennheiser's in-ear budget buds are at a great price in the Cyber Monday sales. Just because they're not very expensive doesn't mean they're not very good though — the Accentum feature solid ANC, great sound, and class-leading battery life.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy Sennheiser's budget over-ears are a great option if you want noise canceling headphones that don't break the bank. They sound amazing for the price, and their noise canceling is great too. The battery life is what tips them over the edge though — 50 hours of listening is some of the best around, no matter the price.