Android fans rejoice, for Google's new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now officially available for pre-order in Australia, with both handsets set to release on October 12.
This year's Pixels are significantly more expensive than last year's models, with the standard Google Pixel 8 now starting at AU$1,199 for the 128GB version — a AU$200 jump in price from the Pixel 7.
Meanwhile, the new Pixel 8 Pro starts at AU$1,699 with the same amount of storage, which is a whopping AU$400 more than the Pixel 7 Pro was at launch.
Of course, even with the drastic price increase each handset has received, they're both markedly more affordable than the Apple and Samsung's equivalent handsets. For instance, Apple's entry-level iPhone 15 starts at AU$1,499, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced from AU$1,949 (albeit with twice the storage).
In terms of notable upgrades, the new phones sport Google's new Tensor G3 chipset, leveraging Google's AI and machine learning smarts to deliver advanced photo and video features which aren't available on other smartphones. Built in-house by Google, the new Tensor G3 chip also promises improved performance and efficiency.
Additionally, those who opt to secure one of the new Pixels before release can expect some tidy pre-order bonuses from Australia's major retailers and telcos, with incentives like in-store credit and even a free Pixel Watch 2 among the goodies on offer.
Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pre-order deals in Australia.
Google Pixel 8 pricing
|Google Pixel 8
|128GB
|AU$1,199
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,299
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|128GB
|AU$1,699
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,799
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$1,999
Best Google Pixel 8 pre-order offers
Given the Google Pixel 8's price increase, it's nice to see Australia's retailers and carriers providing far better pre-order bonuses than we saw with the Pixel 7 range.
Those thinking of buying direct from Google will have good reason to do so, thanks to the inclusion of up to AU$400 of bonus in-store credit, which customers will receive after their device has shipped — a great option for those in the market for a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, or maybe even the new Pixel Watch 2.
Speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, Optus and Telstra are both including it for free with purchases of the Pixel 8, either outright or on a plan.
Alternatively, you could opt to buy your new device from JB Hi-Fi, as the retailer is throwing in gift cards valued up to AU$350 with Pixel 8 purchases. These JB Hi-Fi gift cards can used to buy anything the store sells, making this offer very appealing indeed. Read on to find out more about all the Pixel 8 pre-order bonuses now available.
Optus | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2
In our opinion, Optus is offering the best Google Pixel 8 pre-order deal. Pre-order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from Optus and get a free Pixel Watch 2, valued at AU$649. If you're looking to jump feet first into the Pixel ecosystem, this is a good way to do so.
Google | get up to AU$400 in Google Store credit
Those who opt to pre-order the new Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google will get AU$400 in Google Store credit after the device has shipped. If you'd rather the standard Pixel 8, you'll get AU$250 in Google Store credit. Additionally, Google is also including limited edition Pixel pouches with pre-orders, while stocks last.
Telstra | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2
Like Optus, Telstra is also including a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 with pre-orders of either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, valued at AU$649. Best of all, this gift is available whether you buy the Pixel 8 on a Telstra plan or buy the device outright.
Vodafone | get a AU$150 Google Store voucher + trade-in and get up to AU$660 in credit
Similar to Google's offering, Vodafone is giving customers Google Store credit worth up to AU$250 with pre-orders of Pixel 8 Pro or AU$150 Google Store credit with the Pixel 8. While that's less credit than Google's offering. Vodafone does also offer additional bonus credit valued up to AU$350 with eligible phone trade ins.
JB Hi-Fi | get a JB Hi-Fi gift card worth up to AU$350
Had your eye on some expensive items at JB Hi-Fi? This pre-order bonus may interest you — the retailer is throwing in a AU$350 JB Hi-Fi gift card with pre-orders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or a gift card worth AU$250 if you pre-order the standard Pixel 8. And, if you have an eligible handset to trade towards it, you'll get AU$300 off your order via a JB Hi-Fi coupon code.