Android fans rejoice, for Google's new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now officially available for pre-order in Australia, with both handsets set to release on October 12.

This year's Pixels are significantly more expensive than last year's models, with the standard Google Pixel 8 now starting at AU$1,199 for the 128GB version — a AU$200 jump in price from the Pixel 7.

Meanwhile, the new Pixel 8 Pro starts at AU$1,699 with the same amount of storage, which is a whopping AU$400 more than the Pixel 7 Pro was at launch.

Of course, even with the drastic price increase each handset has received, they're both markedly more affordable than the Apple and Samsung's equivalent handsets. For instance, Apple's entry-level iPhone 15 starts at AU$1,499, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced from AU$1,949 (albeit with twice the storage).

In terms of notable upgrades, the new phones sport Google's new Tensor G3 chipset, leveraging Google's AI and machine learning smarts to deliver advanced photo and video features which aren't available on other smartphones. Built in-house by Google, the new Tensor G3 chip also promises improved performance and efficiency.

Additionally, those who opt to secure one of the new Pixels before release can expect some tidy pre-order bonuses from Australia's major retailers and telcos, with incentives like in-store credit and even a free Pixel Watch 2 among the goodies on offer.

Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pre-order deals in Australia.

Google Pixel 8 pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 8 128GB AU$1,199 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,299 Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB AU$1,699 Row 3 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,799 Row 4 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,999

Best Google Pixel 8 pre-order offers

Given the Google Pixel 8's price increase, it's nice to see Australia's retailers and carriers providing far better pre-order bonuses than we saw with the Pixel 7 range.

Those thinking of buying direct from Google will have good reason to do so, thanks to the inclusion of up to AU$400 of bonus in-store credit, which customers will receive after their device has shipped — a great option for those in the market for a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, or maybe even the new Pixel Watch 2.

Speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, Optus and Telstra are both including it for free with purchases of the Pixel 8, either outright or on a plan.

Alternatively, you could opt to buy your new device from JB Hi-Fi, as the retailer is throwing in gift cards valued up to AU$350 with Pixel 8 purchases. These JB Hi-Fi gift cards can used to buy anything the store sells, making this offer very appealing indeed. Read on to find out more about all the Pixel 8 pre-order bonuses now available.

Optus | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 In our opinion, Optus is offering the best Google Pixel 8 pre-order deal. Pre-order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from Optus and get a free Pixel Watch 2, valued at AU$649. If you're looking to jump feet first into the Pixel ecosystem, this is a good way to do so.

Google | get up to AU$400 in Google Store credit Those who opt to pre-order the new Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google will get AU$400 in Google Store credit after the device has shipped. If you'd rather the standard Pixel 8, you'll get AU$250 in Google Store credit. Additionally, Google is also including limited edition Pixel pouches with pre-orders, while stocks last.

Telstra | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 Like Optus, Telstra is also including a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 with pre-orders of either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, valued at AU$649. Best of all, this gift is available whether you buy the Pixel 8 on a Telstra plan or buy the device outright.

Best Google Pixel 8 plans