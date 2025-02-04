OpenAI’s powerful o1 model is available for free with Microsoft Copilot

OpenAI’s o1 model, which normally costs $200 per month for unlimited usage with ChatGPT, is being rolled out to all users of Microsoft’s Copilot for free.

Launched in December 2023, the o1 model is OpenAI’s most powerful one yet. It is meant to reason through complex tasks and solve tough questions relating to science, coding, and math. ChatGPT Plus users have limited access to o1 but can remove this restriction by upgrading to ChatGPT Pro for $200 a month.

However, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman revealed that all users of Copilot will be able to access OpenAI’s “world class o1 reasoning model”. While Copilot does have a paid Pro version, free users are also getting access to the new feature.

Open AI’s model is accessible through Copilot’s "Think Deeper" feature. After logging into your Copilot account, simply toggle on the Think Deeper button in the search bar and type in your prompt.

You may notice that it takes Copilot a bit longer to generate a response than if you were to use the standard model – around 30 seconds in total. Microsoft says this extra time is used “to consider your question from all angles and perspectives.”

In-depth advice

You’re likely to get answers to your questions as you normally would through regular usage of Copilot, but Suleyman highlighted that Think Deeper will be more helpful for in-depth advice on managing career changes, creating step-by-step guides to executing larger projects, and creating deep dives into any topic of your choosing.

“The possible uses here are really infinite. I'm genuinely so excited that our tens of millions of users are all getting this opportunity,” Suleyman said, also hinting that even more features are in the works.

Suleyman said Think Deeper is not able to access the internet but added that this is something his team is already working on. Think Deeper’s knowledge is current up until October 2023, so keep this in mind if you’re planning on asking Copilot to analyze more recent events or discoveries.