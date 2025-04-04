Midjourney V7 has arrived: Here's everything you need to know

Midjourney, one of the first AI image generators to emerge, has been silent for a while. But now, after over a year, they have released their latest update — Midjourney V7.

Following rapidly in the footsteps of ChatGPT’s latest image model, which has gone viral for its ability to turn images into the style of Studio Ghibli, this newest version of Midjourney promises to be its most advanced yet.

This latest version is designed to better understand text prompts and produce images that are noticeably higher in quality. This, as Midjourney CEO David Holz explained on the company Discord, can be seen in textures, bodies, and hands, as well as in objects.

Compared to previous models of Midjourney (as well as other older AI image generators), this will mean levels of quality that are hard to identify as AI. In the past, Midjourney struggled to replicate hands or complicated shapes.

Midjourney V7: What's new?

V7 can be used in two different versions: Turbo (more expensive, but quicker) and Relax, the slower but more affordable option.

There is also a new feature called Draft Mode that renders images at 10x the speed and half the cost of the standard mode. Draft images are, however, lower quality than standard but can be enhanced if you’re happy with what is being produced.

One of the most exciting new features for our new V7 model is something we call "Draft Mode". Draft mode is half the cost and 10 times the speed and it might be the best way to iterate on ideas ever. Try it with voice, think out loud and let our ideas flow like liquid dreams. pic.twitter.com/ANfTMC6Ej1April 4, 2025

For now, a few key features will be missing from this version. Image upscaling and retexturing are notable missing pieces and won’t arrive for another few months.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like ChatGPT’s latest image update, there are likely to be some problems in the early stages and Midjourney could introduce or remove features to deal with an increase in traffic.

However, the team behind Midjourney has noted that to use it you’ll have to rate around 200 images to build a personalization of Midjourney. This tunes the model to your own preferences. While this has been possible on previous Midjourney models, this is the first time it is switched on by default.

You can sign up for Midjourney via their website. V7, once you’ve personalized your profile through the step above, is available either via Discord or the Midjourney website.