Midjourney V7 has arrived: Here's everything you need to know

News
published

Better, more accurate, and with a clever new feature

A collection of images produced by Midjourney
(Image credit: Midjourney)

Midjourney, one of the first AI image generators to emerge, has been silent for a while. But now, after over a year, they have released their latest update — Midjourney V7.

Following rapidly in the footsteps of ChatGPT’s latest image model, which has gone viral for its ability to turn images into the style of Studio Ghibli, this newest version of Midjourney promises to be its most advanced yet.

This latest version is designed to better understand text prompts and produce images that are noticeably higher in quality. This, as Midjourney CEO David Holz explained on the company Discord, can be seen in textures, bodies, and hands, as well as in objects.

Compared to previous models of Midjourney (as well as other older AI image generators), this will mean levels of quality that are hard to identify as AI. In the past, Midjourney struggled to replicate hands or complicated shapes.

Midjourney V7: What's new?

V7 can be used in two different versions: Turbo (more expensive, but quicker) and Relax, the slower but more affordable option.

There is also a new feature called Draft Mode that renders images at 10x the speed and half the cost of the standard mode. Draft images are, however, lower quality than standard but can be enhanced if you’re happy with what is being produced.

For now, a few key features will be missing from this version. Image upscaling and retexturing are notable missing pieces and won’t arrive for another few months.

Like ChatGPT’s latest image update, there are likely to be some problems in the early stages and Midjourney could introduce or remove features to deal with an increase in traffic.

However, the team behind Midjourney has noted that to use it you’ll have to rate around 200 images to build a personalization of Midjourney. This tunes the model to your own preferences. While this has been possible on previous Midjourney models, this is the first time it is switched on by default.

You can sign up for Midjourney via their website. V7, once you’ve personalized your profile through the step above, is available either via Discord or the Midjourney website.

TOPICS
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

