Claude gets custom style feature — makes the AI chatbot write just like you

AI chatbots are so last year — this year's focus is adding a personal touch, and Claude's latest update might make it the most personal chatbot around.

Anthropic is adding a new feature to Claude that will allow users to write in three preset styles, with Concise, Explanatory and Formal options.

Perhaps most impressively, these can be trained using a user's own communications and writing to help the model learn how you respond to emails and messages. You can give it messages, documents and more.

Claude now mimics your writing style

With styles, you can now customize how Claude responds.Select from the new preset options: Concise, Explanatory, or Formal. pic.twitter.com/2QFqo6AnC1November 26, 2024

In a new blog post, the team at Anthropic explained that aside from the preset options, Claude can generate a "custom" style for anyone able to upload a chunk of their writing into the model.

Doing so will describe the user. My editor, Ryan, was dubbed a "tech translator" who is able to "Deliver analytical tech insights through conversational and contextually rich communication," so if nothing else it might be fun to see what Claude thinks of your writing.

Anthropic is keen to note that the custom style it builds is consistent across use cases, so it won't forget who you are between projects. You just select the chosen style when you start a new conversation with Claude.

Will you be testing Claude's new custom styles, or are you happy with the presets?

