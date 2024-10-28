Google Pixel Watch 5 key specs just leaked — here’s what’s coming

Leaks related to Google's chip division continue to paint a mostly in-house future for future Pixel smartphones and, now, Pixel smartwatches as well.

Last week, Android Authority revealed that Google is planning to shift away from Samsung-built Tensor chips for the Google Pixel 10 and 11 in lieu of in-house designed TSMC-built versions. Based on further leaks attributed to the chip division at Google, Android Authority claims the company will do the same for the Pixel Watch 5, expected to release alongside the Pixel 11.

The original Google Pixel Watch launched with a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset before switching over to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ processor for the Pixel Watch 2 and current flagship Pixel Watch 3. This saw much-needed improvements to battery efficiency.

It's not clear yet what Qualcomm's plans are for a next-generation smartwatch chipset, but it may not matter if Google moves to their own system-on-chip.

According to Android Authority, a road map shows the future smartwatch Tensor chip is code-named "NPT", which is assumed to stand for Newport Beach. Google has a California beach naming theme, with next year's Tensor G5 is supposedly code-named LGA (for Laguna Beach). The NPT should release in 2026, but the leaked document is apparently from 2023, so things may change.

Google's smartwatch Tensor chip is supposed to feature a core of one Arm Cortex-A78 and two Arm-Cortex A55s. In comparison, the W5 Gen 1 uses Cortex A-53 cores on a 4nm node. Google's future chips, like the Tensor G5 and G6, will most likely be built on a 3nm node.

Here's where we run into an information gap. The big question I have is, what is Google going to do in the interim with next year's Pixel Watch 4?

If Google is making a custom chip for the Pixel Watch 5, it puts the fourth generation watch into a kind of limbo. With no apparent plans for Qualcomm to update the W5, will Google stick to that platform for a third year? Or could the company go back to Samsung and utilize the Exynos W1000 chip that the Korean company debuted this year in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra?

The W1000 is a powerful platform that has impressed, and does have a similar core setup as the rumored Tensor smartwatch chip. Assuming Samsung doesn't introduce a new chip next year, it could be a good stopgap for Google as the company transitions away from outside chipmakers.

