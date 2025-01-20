Garmin’s top smartwatches are getting a big free software update — here are the best new features

The best Garmin watches are set to get a big free software update in Q1 this year, and if you’re a member of the Garmin public beta programme you can access it now, unlocking upgrades like strength training plans for runners and cyclists and a new passcode feature to make your device more secure.

These features will be rolling out to all users at some point in Q1, but the public beta gives early access to users who have signed up for it on the Garmin Connect website.

There are five main upgrades, and while some of the new features aren’t available on older watches, pretty much every Garmin launched in the past couple of years is getting something.

The new features are the addition of strength training plans for runners and cyclists following Garmin Coach plans, a new passcode, body battery improvements, keyboard enhancements and workout execution score improvements.

As someone who’s been using Garmin watches for many years, it’s the strength training plans and passcode that stand out as the most interesting updates to me. Here’s the breakdown of which watches and bike computers get what.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Strength workouts for runners & cyclists Passcode Workout execution score upgrades Body battery upgrades Keyboard upgrades Fenix 7/Pro, Epix 2/Pro, Marq 2, Enduro 2, Tactix 7, Quatix 7, D2 Mach 1 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 ✓ ✓ Row 1 - Cell 5 Fenix 8/E, Enduro 3 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Forerunner 255/265/955/965 ✓ ✓ Row 3 - Cell 3 ✓ Row 3 - Cell 5 Venu 3, Vivoactive 5 Row 4 - Cell 1 ✓ Row 4 - Cell 3 ✓ Row 4 - Cell 5 Lily 2, Lily 2 Active Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 ✓ Row 5 - Cell 5 Edge 540/840/1040/1050/Explore 2 ✓ Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Forerunner 165 Row 7 - Cell 1 ✓ Row 7 - Cell 3 ✓ Row 7 - Cell 5

The workout execution score improvement is the most minor update here — these are shown after you follow a structured workout on your watch — but the other four new features will all be of use to some people, especially the workouts, passcode and keyboard upgrades.

Strength workouts for runners and cyclists

Supportive strength training should be a key part of any runner or cyclist’s plan, but many of us neglect it. As a keen runner I’m as guilty of this as anyone — I’m trying micro workouts this year to try and make myself do more — and this new Garmin feature might help.

If you’re following a Garmin Coach plan for a running or cycling event you can opt in to get strength workouts added to that plan to help you get stronger and more resilient. These can be bodyweight-only workouts if you don’t have access to a gym, or workouts with weights.

I’m not following a Garmin Coach plan at the moment because I pay for my own coaching, but you could sign up for one just to get the strength workouts, since they’re completely free in the Garmin Connect app.

Passcode

Up until now you only had to use a passcode on a Garmin watch when using the Garmin Pay feature, but with this new update you can secure your watch so that it detects when you’ve taken it off and requires a pin to access any of your data.

Given the wealth of personal information that is stored on sports watches, it’s worth using the passcode to give you a bit more peace of mind, especially if you take your Garmin off when showering in the gym.

Keyboard enhancements

This is just for the Garmin Fenix 8 (and cheaper Fenix E) and Garmin Enduro 3 and should make replying to messages on the watches easier. The updates include a QWERTY alphabet and symbols layout, along with autocorrect and predictive text. You can also now swap between different keyboard layouts, such as button or multi-tap.

Body battery improvements

Garmin’s Body Battery feature can now use the brand’s TrueUp feature to draw in data from multiple watches and fitness trackers. Most people only use one Garmin at a time, but if you have a couple — one for running and one for general use, for example — all the data will be collated into one place to ensure your Body Battery score is accurate.