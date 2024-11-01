Amazfit just dropped a massive free software update — these new features are coming to your smartwatch

Amazfit makes some of our favorite wallet-friendly wearables, including the Helio Ring , which debuted earlier this year and is my go-to recommendation for an affordable, subscription-free Oura Ring alternative .

The brand also recently launched the Amazfit T-Rex 3 , an updated ultra-rugged smartwatch model with 27 days of battery, 100 meters of water resistance and a sizable AMOLED screen. And, even though it’s less than two months old, new features have already arrived.

The sports-oriented Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Balance smartwatches also see some fresh features. But that’s not all. A new and improved version of the Zepp Health companion app is also here, with additional health-tracking tools like a daily Exertion Score that updates dynamically throughout the day.

The T-Rex 3 gets a new strength training mode

With the latest firmware, T-Rex 3 owners gain access to a new Strength Training mode that can automatically track which muscle groups are activated during a workout and for how long. The new mode additionally monitors the quality of your strength training regiments using metrics like continuity, stability and speed.

The Balance now supports offline maps

Being able to download and save offline maps for navigational use is something hikers and outdoor enthusiasts can appreciate. Often reserved for models well above the Balance’s $179 price tag, this is an upgrade I'm excited to see trickle down from the higher-end T-Rex 3 ($279)

Maps are free to download and include contour details and navigation guidance to get you back to your starting point, should you get lost.

New sports modes for Balance and Cheetah Pro

Both the Balance and Cheetah Pro now feature a Hydro Race tracking mode which can individually monitor the nine different physical activities involved in the multidisciplinary sport. Like offline maps, this feature first appeared on the T-Rex 3. Additionally, the Balance now supports tracking for the racket sport, padel.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Zepp Health app also got a major facelift, starting with a cleaned-up, color-coded UI. Amazfit has also added a daily Exertion Score based on a user’s ‘recovery and readiness’ which makes it sound similar to Garmin’s Body Battery and Samsung’s Energy Score.

Other updates include a new Heart Health Dashboard where metrics like heart rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen and glucose levels are all shown neatly in one place. Finally, the Zepp Health app boasts enhanced user data security that's GDPR-compliant.