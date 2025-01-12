You only need 2 dumbbells and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism

It's tough to find motivation to exercise after the holidays when there's added pressure to set goals and stick to them. Plus, the days are short and cold, making it extra hard to keep motivation levels up.

That's where short and minimal equipment workouts can be of assistance. You just need to grab a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and a spare 30 minutes for this full-body strength building workout.



The routine comes from James Stirling, who is better known as The London Fitness Guy on Instagram and is king of creating home-friendly workouts for all levels of fitness.

This short session involves six moves, two of which you will work with dumbbells and the rest you will be using your own bodyweight.

Watch James Stirling's full-body dumbbell workout

If completing all four sets feels tough, then focus on maintaining good technique rather than rushing through it to the end.

You can modify moves like jump squats or quick hops to lower-impact versions if needed. You can also increase the rest time exercises and sets to give yourself more time to recover in between.

Stirling's 30-minute full-body dumbbell workout combines strength and cardio to target multiple muscle groups while keeping your heart rate up. With a mixture of moves like dumbbell cleans, forward lunges, and skaters, you'll work your legs, core, and upper body in a single session.

This style of exercise doesn’t just help you build strength and endurance. It can also have a positive impact on your metabolism. Research suggests that regular workouts like this 30-minute dumbbell circuit can help maintain or even boost your resting metabolic rate (RMR).

But, other factors come into play when it comes to building a stronger metabolism, such as how often you exercise, the intensity at which you do it, and also how balanced a diet you maintain.

If you struggle to stay on track, focus on consistency, challenge yourself with varied workouts, and look to fuel your body with nutritious foods. This is a healthy cocktail for creating a healthier and more efficient metabolism and getting stronger.