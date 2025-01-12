You only need 2 dumbbells and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism
A half-hour of your time is all you'll need
It's tough to find motivation to exercise after the holidays when there's added pressure to set goals and stick to them. Plus, the days are short and cold, making it extra hard to keep motivation levels up.
That's where short and minimal equipment workouts can be of assistance. You just need to grab a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and a spare 30 minutes for this full-body strength building workout.
The routine comes from James Stirling, who is better known as The London Fitness Guy on Instagram and is king of creating home-friendly workouts for all levels of fitness.
This short session involves six moves, two of which you will work with dumbbells and the rest you will be using your own bodyweight.
Watch James Stirling's full-body dumbbell workout
A post shared by James Stirling - HOME WORKOUTS 💪🏻 (@london_fitness_guy)
A photo posted by on
If completing all four sets feels tough, then focus on maintaining good technique rather than rushing through it to the end.
You can modify moves like jump squats or quick hops to lower-impact versions if needed. You can also increase the rest time exercises and sets to give yourself more time to recover in between.
Stirling's 30-minute full-body dumbbell workout combines strength and cardio to target multiple muscle groups while keeping your heart rate up. With a mixture of moves like dumbbell cleans, forward lunges, and skaters, you'll work your legs, core, and upper body in a single session.
This style of exercise doesn’t just help you build strength and endurance. It can also have a positive impact on your metabolism. Research suggests that regular workouts like this 30-minute dumbbell circuit can help maintain or even boost your resting metabolic rate (RMR).
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
But, other factors come into play when it comes to building a stronger metabolism, such as how often you exercise, the intensity at which you do it, and also how balanced a diet you maintain.
If you struggle to stay on track, focus on consistency, challenge yourself with varied workouts, and look to fuel your body with nutritious foods. This is a healthy cocktail for creating a healthier and more efficient metabolism and getting stronger.
More from Tom's Guide
- No gym? Use this 30-minute walking workout instead to build a stronger upper body and core and boost your metabolism
- I’m using these 4 moves to keep my hips strong and injury free in my 2025 running routine
- No, not push-ups — this 6-move dumbbell workout builds upper body muscle in your chest and triceps
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.