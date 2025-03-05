Yes, you can build upper-body strength without a gym — thanks to this instructor's 30-minute kettlebell workout

I’m a sucker for an endurance-based weights session, so if you feel the same way, get ready to torch your upper body and tear through calories using these three exercises and a short 30-minute kettlebell routine.

I’m quite picky about which kettlebells I exercise with because my grip is one of the first things to go when I fatigue. For that reason, I’m a big fan of the TRX bell from our best kettlebells guide, as it has a slightly tacky grip and holds chalk well. You’ll also need a calorie machine like a ski erg or rowing machine to complete this workout.

The kettlebell routine can be done anywhere once you’re set up and ready to go. Here it is, step-by-step.

What is the 30-minute kettlebell workout?

Calorie machine max calories

16 Russian kettlebell swings

The workout format is E2MOM — every 2 minutes on the minute. In 2 minutes, perform maximum calories on your chosen machine in 45 seconds, then complete 16 Russian kettlebell swings.

Rest for the remainder of the 2 minutes, aiming for at least 30 seconds of rest depending on how fast you work. Repeat for 7 rounds, totaling 14 minutes.

8 burpees / jumpover kettlebell each rep

Next, use the same format but replace the swings with burpees for 8 reps. This gives you a 30-minute workout total. Rest for an additional 60 seconds between the two sections of work. Try to maintain the same number of calories on your chosen machine throughout.

When I tried this workout, I chose the ski erg and rowing machine. I maintained 12 calories in 45 seconds on the rower and 10 calories on the ski erg in 45 seconds. Move straight into your reps after the machine without rest.

I recommend seeking out our guide on how to do burpees and Russian kettlebell swings, or follow our videos above.

This workout might not look like your typical upper-body workout, but there’s pulling work here if you choose a rowing machine, ski erg, or both; pulling motions engage your biceps and back muscles. Alongside kettlebell swings, which strengthen your core, hips and posterior chain muscles, including your back, glutes and hamstrings, the upper body gets plenty of attention.

I also recommend practicing a strict burpee, which means pressing upward with an honest push-up rather than fully lowering your body to the floor and “worming” up (leading with your chest, then allowing your hips to follow). This helps engage the upper body, strengthening your shoulders, chest and triceps.

How heavy should a beginner kettlebell be?

How much weight you can lift is entirely up to your kettlebell experience and strength. The first recommendation is to learn how to hold a kettlebell properly. Your grip is key to proper form, grip strength and movement patterns, so you can save up strength and time holding your bell well.

An adjustable kettlebell is bulky to use but helpful if you’re unsure which weight you need. However, a solid guideline is between 8 to 12 kg. I use between 20 to 24kg weights for swings, depending on the rep count; for this workout, I used 16kg because the rounds catch up on you and you're looking to maintain both reps and time cap.