This 6-move dumbbell workout builds upper body muscle and enhances posture — no gym membership required

While the modern day gym is kitted out with various different machines and pieces of equipment to train the upper body muscles with, you can get some serious results from simply working with a set of dumbbells and a good set of exercises. We've got just the routine to prove this to you.

For this type of workout, we like using a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and changing the weight as needed as you progress through the moves. But if you're using fixed weights, just be sure to choose a load that'll challenge you but won't affect your form.

All you need to get stuck into this routine from fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford is a pair of dumbbells. You'll want to make sure the size of the weight is suited to all six exercises included in the routine. Then, with weights by your side, you'll be ready to take on Lanceford's upper-body workout.

What is the upper-body dumbbell routine?

A post shared by Lisa jean (@lisafiittworkouts) A photo posted by on

The goal is to complete three to four sets of all six exercises. The repetition ranges vary per move, which is outlined below for you. You'll also be able to check out Lanceford's demonstrations of each exercise in her Instagram tutorial as well.

Taking note of Lanceford's correct form will pay off, helping you avoid injury from poor form and maximizing your gains by targeting the right muscles. Helpfully, Lanceford has highlighted in the video which part of the upper body each move will be targeting.

So if you don't feel like you are hitting the right spot during one of the moves, refer back to the videos and try again. Or, lower the size of the weight you are working with. These are the six exercises with rep ranges:

Side plank dumbbell reach throughs: 10-12 reps, 3-4 sets each side

10-12 reps, 3-4 sets each side Dumbbell front raises into lateral raises: 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets

8-10 reps, 3-4 sets Dumbbell bicep curl into hammer curl: 8-10 reps, 3-4 sets

8-10 reps, 3-4 sets Alternating dumbbell floor press: 16-20 reps, 3-4 sets

16-20 reps, 3-4 sets Alternating dumbbell renegade rows: 16-20 reps, 3-4 sets

16-20 reps, 3-4 sets Bench dips: 10-12 reps, 3-4 sets

This upper-body workout focuses on developing strength, endurance, and muscle tone in the upper body. Working with a selection of dumbbells and one bodyweight exercise to finish with, this routine targets the shoulders, arms, chest, and upper back.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exercises like dumbbell front raise into lateral raises and side plank dumbbell reach-throughs strengthen the shoulders and core, helping to improve stability and alignment in your upper body.

Moves like the alternating dumbbell renegade rows and dumbbell biceps curl into hammer curl target the upper back and arms, promoting balanced muscle development and aid in keeping your shoulders out of a slumped position.

Meanwhile, alternating dumbbell floor presses and bench dips engage the chest and triceps, contributing to an open, upright chest position.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you can probably tell, having a strong upper body is crucial for maintaining good posture, as the muscles in the shoulders, chest, and back play a significant role in keeping the spine aligned and the body upright.

Strong upper-body muscles can help counteract the effects of prolonged sitting, which can lead to slumping and back pain. More specifically, muscles like the trapezius, rhomboids, and posterior deltoids pull the shoulders back and support the upper spine, while the chest and shoulder muscles contribute to an open, upright posture.

As well as enhancing your posture with a workout like this dumbbell one, you will help to tone and define your upper body muscle by incorporating a balanced mix of compound and isolation exercises, which target all major muscle groups in the upper body. The variety of movements ensures that muscles are worked from different angles, enhancing muscle definition and symmetry.