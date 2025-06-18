Over 70? Not walking or swimming — research suggests this is the best low-impact exercise to try
Here’s what you need to know
As we age, we tend to lose muscle mass and flexibility, and often experience conditions such as stiff joints, fatigue, and weakness. One of the best ways to counteract this is exercise, but according to research, the best low-impact exercise as you get older isn’t walking or swimming.
Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, has been found to offer several benefits as we age. Research has shown Tai Chi can help strengthen muscles, which in turn prevent falls.
It’s had a positive impact on conditions like osteoarthritis and Parkinson’s disease, plus there’s good evidence that it can help prevent depression and dementia, as well as improve cognitive capacity in older adults.
In fact, the practice of Tai Chi is particularly popular in Hong Kong, where you’ll find residents have one of the highest life expectancies in the world. One study, conducted in Shanghai, found that those who practice Tai Chi live significantly longer than those who don’t.
What are the benefits of Tai Chi?
If you’re new to this low-impact form of exercise, you might be surprised by the relaxed pace. Like Pilates or yoga, the goal here isn’t to break into a sweat or torch calories; instead, you’ll follow a series of slow movements that will help strengthen and tone your muscles and joints.
As you move through the sequences, you’re activating the muscles in your lower body, without exhausting them. The nature of shifting from one foot to the other helps improve your balance and coordination, which in turn can help prevent falls. When paired with a healthy diet, Tai Chi can also help you lose weight (the best way to lose weight is to ensure you’re in a caloric deficit, burning more calories than you consume).
As Tai Chi is low-impact, it’s suitable for most individuals, although if you’re recovering from an injury, it’s always good to check in with your doctor beforehand. Studies have found that Tai Chi is great for boosting your mood, reducing anxiety, and helping you sleep better.
Of course, the best exercise for you is the one you enjoy the most, but if you’re looking for a low-impact way to get fitter, Tai Chi might be a good place to start.
