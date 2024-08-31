Forget the weights — this full-body HIIT workout boosts metabolism and improves cardio health in 15 minutes

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has been documented in the history books since the early 1920s. But it wasn’t until 2014 that this high-intensity workout — which features short, alternating bursts of exercise and rest periods — rose to fitness fandom after being featured in the American College of Sports Medicine's list of fitness trends.

Ten years later, HIIT is still having a moment. And with one quick look at the benefits, it’s clear to see why. The heart-raising and sweat-inducing workout can increase strength along with improving stamina and giving your cardiovascular endurance and metabolism a boost. And better yet, it can do so in minimal time.

So, if that sounds like your kind of workout, roll out one of the best yoga mats and prepare to get sweaty. We’ve found a 15-minute full-body HIIT workout that’s designed to raise your heart rate, boost your metabolism and improve your strength.

How to do this 15-minute workout

15 MIN KILLER HIIT Full Body Workout (No Equipment, At Home) - YouTube Watch On

Devised by Canadian workout instructor, Maddie Lymburner , this workout is split into two circuits each of which you’ll complete twice.

Each circuit has four exercises. In true HIIT style, the aim is to tick off each exercise for 30 seconds before having a 15-second rest. In between each circuit, you’ll have a 30-second rest. And, just when you think you’ve finished, Lymburner has added on a finisher, which is made up of four 30-second intervals alternating between high knees and mountain climbers if you have the energy for it.

The first exercise in the circuit is jumping jacks, although as Lymburner says, if you’re unable to jump and therefore looking for a low-impact way to complete this exercise, try stepping out and in. There are also shuffle squats, burpees (which can be done without jumping), and jump lunges (or lunges if you’re avoiding high-impact exercises). Don’t forget to repeat.

The second circuit involves more jumping jacks, but as you come in, you’ll be challenged to touch your hands to the ground. This is followed by a standing elbow-to-knee crunch then a fast feet sequence. The last move involves completing reverse lunges followed by a knee drive on both sides.

The benefits of HIIT

Perhaps the first thing to point out about HIIT workouts is that most require just your body weight and enough space to lunge, press up and squat.

This makes it ideal for those who don’t want to go to a gym or those living and working out in small spaces. You can complete HIIT workouts anytime and any place. Whether it’s in your living room, bedroom or garden. Plus, if you did want to up the ante, you always have the option to use a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells or one of the best kettlebells to help increase the intensity of your session.

Another benefit? As one study, published in the Frontiers of Physiology, HIIT promotes increases in lean muscle mass and strength. HIIT also works hard to lower blood pressure and manage blood sugar levels, and as a 2021 review, published in The Journal of Physiology found, HIIT can benefit your cardiometabolic health.