ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Brings AI Smarts to 5G

BARCELONA — ZTE has announced that it won’t be left behind in the 5G stampede, revealing its latest flagship phone: the ZTE Axon 10 Pro.





Although foldable phones are trying to steal their thunder, the big story at MWC 2019 is the arrival of 5G phones, and the Axon 10 Pro 5G looks like a decent contender — even if ZTE is being coy about spec specifics.



We do know that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, and makes use of the SDX50 5G modem.

ZTE has opted for a waterdrop display and there are three cameras on the back. ZTE is going all-in on image processing, revealing that this handset makes use of “AI triple-camera, AI motion capture, AI scene recognition, AI portrait lighting adjustment, AI user behavior learning and AI everywhere.”

We’re not sure, but we think this means ZTE is going big on AI.

ZTE didn’t reveal the full details on its screen tech, or the size of the phone, but it did note that the “ZTE Axon 10 Pro delivers significant gains in both size and thickness, as compared to a 4G smartphone, by adopting a large number of small components under an extremely accurate and integrated ‘sandwich’ layout.”

Well, we’re certainly intrigued.

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro never actually made it to U.S. shores and it looks like a similar story for the Axon 10 Pro, but it will be coming to Europe and China in the first half of 2019.