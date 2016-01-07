ViewSonic Gets Serious About Gaming With GX Monitors

LAS VEGAS — ViewSonic is no stranger to crafting all types of computer monitors, but it’s now clearer than ever that the display veteran is going after gamers. The company’s new XG series consists of several slick-looking displays built to offer lag-free performance and super-smooth framerates.

A highlight in ViewSonic’s lineup is the XG2703-GS ($1,217), which features a rich 2560 x 1440-pixel display and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which eliminates screen tears. The display’s 165Hz refresh rate should handle just about any game at high framerates, and the monitor packs extra features such as a dedicated game mode and black stabilization.

We also took a look at the $529 XG 2701, which features a less-sharp 1080p display but offers minimal input lag. A speedy 1-millisecond response time should keep things moving smoothly. This particular model packs AMD FreeSync, which syncs directly with AMD graphics cards for extra-smooth performance, much like G-Sync does for Nvidia cards.

We played some Rainbow Six Siege on the XG2703 and some Counter Strike: Global Offensive on the XG2701, which provided a good firsthand look at each monitor’s unique benefits. Rainbow Six Siege, a brand new game, looked rich and cinematic while maintaining a steady framerate. The more vanilla-looking Counter Strike felt incredibly responsive as I ran around the arena and downed a few terrorists.

Viewsonic’s new gaming line also includes a 24-inch 1080p model ($404) and a 27-inch 4K model ($913), both of which offer FreeSync. The 4K display comes with a special stand for docking your headphones and keeping your myriad of cables organized.

The GX series monitors looked and performed well during our time with them, and it’s clear that ViewSonic is trying to adapt the same type of image-enhancing features (blue light filter, flicker-free screens), that competitors such as BenQ are known for. However, these new displays are quite pricey — we’ll find out for ourselves if they prove to be worth the premium when they launch early this year.