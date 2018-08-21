You Can Now Unsend Gmails on Android: Here’s How

If you're the type to fire off angry emails from your smartphone only to think better of it seconds later, the latest version of Gmail can now save you from yourself. Google has updated the Android version of its email client to let you unsend a message.

That's a feature already available if you use the web version of Gmail, and it appears on the iOS version of the app, too. Android Police reports the undo capability appeared in version 8.7 of Gmail for Android.

It's pretty simple to take advantage of Gmail's newfound unsend feature in Android — provided you're quick on the recall trigger. The Undo option disappears after about 10 seconds from the point where you hit send, so you don't have a lot of time to dilly-dally.

Here's how the feature works. (And yes, iOS users, these same steps work for you, too.)

1. After you compose your email, hit the send icon in the upper right corner.

2. A black bar will appear on the bottom of the screen confirming that your message has been sent. On the right, you'll see an Undo option. Tap Undo to retrieve that message.

3. Your recalled email will return as a draft for you to edit or delete as you see fit.