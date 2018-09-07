Apple: Trump's Tariffs Hiking Prices of AirPods, Apple Watch

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has claimed yet more casualties: your Apple Watch, AirPods and potentially even the charger for your MacBook.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple issued a letter to the Office of U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday (Sept. 5) detailing concerns about the $200 billion in tariffs the Trump administration plans to inflict upon Chinese goods, Bloomberg reports.

About $50 billion of tariffs have already been imposed, with the additional $200 billion set to take effect any moment now following the conclusion of the comment period, which ended on Sept. 6.

The Cupertino-based tech giant told the government that prices could rise for consumers across a number of product categories, including but not limited to the Mac mini computer, chargers and adapters for various devices, manufacturing tools and the Apple Pencil, as well as the aforementioned Apple Watch and AirPods.

Interestingly, the iPhone and iPad were notably absent in the list of products Apple says are at risk to see prices rise. Bloomberg's report also didn't specify how much more expensive they'll be, though President Donald Trump has hinted he may be interested in raising tariffs even higher, potentially by another $267 billion. That would undoubtedly affect an even greater portion of Apple's wares.

As a consequence, Apple's stock fell by 0.8 percent by the closing bell on Friday, down to $221.30 from 223.10 on Thursday afternoon.