Lower Your Internet Bill with This $39 Modem

Outside of cord-cutting, there's no quicker and easier way to save money on your cable bill than by purchasing your own modem. Cable companies can charge you as much as $10 per month for your modem rental, but buying your own modem can cost you well under $50.

If your goal is to save money, the TP-Link TC-7610 is our top pick for bargain hunters. It's currently selling for $39.99 at Amazon, which is $20 under Best Buy's and Target's current price.

The TP-Link TC-7610 works with Comcast, Time Warner, Cox, and all the ISPs that make up Charter's new empire. (Naturally, we still recommend you double check your ISPs list of recommended/compatible modems before making any final purchase). We like this modem because despite it costing less, it matches the solid reliability of our top two modem picks, the Arris Surfboard SB 6141 and the Zoom 5345.

The TC-7610 features eight downstream and four upstream channels. Its listed download/upload speeds are 343Mbps/143Mbps. It supports IPv4 and IPv6 standards and is certified DOCSIS 3.0 compatible.

Add the fact that it comes with a 2-year warranty and 24/7 tech support — a rarity for any tech product — and you'll see why the TC-7610 is our winning modem for anyone who's cash-strapped.