Samsung's Reputation Is Exploding Before Our Eyes

It wasn't that long ago that Samsung was riding high, celebrating excellent sales of its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. They were the phones to beat. And then the Note 7 started catching fire. Now Samsung is trying to put out another new fire: an exploding Note 7 on a Southwest plane that was supposedly safe.

The latest bad news for Samsung is that a Southwest Airlines flight from Louisville to Baltimore was evacuated while at the gate because of a smoking Galaxy Note 7 phone.

According to The Verge, no injuries were reported. The owner confirmed to the website that his device was a replacement device that was supposed to be safe. He told the site that a "thick grey-green smoke was pouring out of the device."

Previously, some locally purchased Note 7 models in China reportedly ignited, in one case burning a man's fingers and his nearby MacBook. At the time, Samsung told Bloomberg that it hasn't had a chance to inspect the device in question.

What's odd was that the company sincerely apologized "for the confusion and unease caused to our customers in China" while still insisting that the Note 7 models there were safe, because the batteries from that phone come from a different supplier than the recalled models sold elsewhere.

So what was Samsung apologizing for, exactly?

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Samsung washing machines have exploded, and three women have filed a class action lawsuit against the company. The suit covers 11 models.



The washing machines don't explode in the same way as the Note 7, as the the suit alleges Samsung's washers shake violently during heavy loads, leading the tub to “become unfastened, resulting in a dramatic centrifugal explosion that destroys the machine and nearby property.”

On Sept. 28, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning on its website, saying it was "actively and cooperatively working with Samsung to address safety issues related to certain top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and April 2016." The CPSC is advising consumers to only use the delicate cycle when washing bedding, water-resistant and bulky items, as the the lower spin speed lessens the risk of impact injuries or property damage.

Do you know what would also less the risk of damage? Getting rid of your Samsung washing machine.

Maybe it's a coincidence, but it seems as though Samsung has taken its eye off the ball when it comes to quality control. And the more incidents like this occur, the harder it will be for the company to recover.