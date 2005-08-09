Trending

Review: ZYXEL P-2000W v2 VoIP Wi-Fi phone

Wi-Fi VoIP phones are a cool concept. But at least in the case of ZyXEL's second attempt at a low-cost product, the reality got Tim Higgins a little hot under the collar.

Introduction

ZYXEL VoIP Wi-Fi phone
SummaryUpdated version of SIP-based WLAN phone that still uses 802.11b and supports only WEP security
UpdateNone
Pros• Slimmer design
• Cordless phone comparable range
Cons• 11b will slow down 11g WLANs
• Doesn't support WPA or WPA2
• Unimpressive transmit voice quality

ZyXEL's P2000W v2 is an update of one of the first "consumer" VoIP WiFi phones. Although ZyXEL's marketing material pitches both consumer and corporate buyers, I picture businesses as the real target, with perhaps some individual VoIP junkies coming along for the ride.

Figure 1: The original P2000W

It also doesn't include a stand or case, coming only with a largish "travel charger" that plugs into a mini-USB port on the bottom of the phone to charge the removable 3.7V 1350mAh Li-ION battery pack.