Review: ZYXEL P-2000W v2 VoIP Wi-Fi phone

Introduction

ZYXEL VoIP Wi-Fi phone Summary Updated version of SIP-based WLAN phone that still uses 802.11b and supports only WEP security Update None Pros • Slimmer design

• Cordless phone comparable range Cons • 11b will slow down 11g WLANs

• Doesn't support WPA or WPA2

• Unimpressive transmit voice quality

ZyXEL's P2000W v2 is an update of one of the first "consumer" VoIP WiFi phones. Although ZyXEL's marketing material pitches both consumer and corporate buyers, I picture businesses as the real target, with perhaps some individual VoIP junkies coming along for the ride.





Figure 1: The original P2000W

It also doesn't include a stand or case, coming only with a largish "travel charger" that plugs into a mini-USB port on the bottom of the phone to charge the removable 3.7V 1350mAh Li-ION battery pack.