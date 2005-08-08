Review: Iomega StorCenter Pro NAS 200d/320 GB with REV built-in

Introduction

Iomega StorCenter Pro NAS 200d/320 GB with REV built-in Summary Small-biz RAID 1 NAS based on Windows Storage Server 2003 with Iomega's latest removable-media REV drive Update 8/9/2005 - Corrected Remote Desktop info Pros • Many supported protocols

• Easily removable drives

• High performance

• Gigabit Ethernet Cons • Expensive

• Requires Windows Remote Desktop for some admin

• No print server

Over the past few months I've been trying out a number of inexpensive Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices. Most of these devices are priced under $300, and are designed for home or small-office use. The typical NAS I've reviewed is built as a Linux-based device with 32 MB of RAM, 10/100 Ethernet, a relatively low-end processor and a simple model for managing user and group accounts.





Iomega is marketing its 200d product family as a small-business NAS. In contrast with the more consumer-focused, Linux-based products I've looked at, the 200d runs an unlimited client version of Microsoft Windows Storage Server 2003. It is also built with workstation-class hardware, including a 2 GHz Pentium 4 Celeron processor, up to 512 MB of RAM, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, support for video, keyboard, and mouse, and serial interface for an external UPS.

The 200d is also quite a bit bigger than the units I've been testing. Whereas typical consumer NAS units are the size of a large book or a narrow toaster, the 200d is about the size of a large cinder-block. The price of the 200d is also on the high end. Depending on the options selected, the 200d is priced from $1400 for an entry-level 320 GB model without REV drive and print server to $3200 for a 750 GB model with print serving capability.