21 Apple Watch Tips and Tricks

Keep Apps in the Dock

The biggest addition to the Apple Watch interface in watchOS 3 is the Dock, a collection of important apps that you can get to quickly by pressing the button on the side of the watch. When you press that button, you'll see a strip of apps you can swipe through to quickly jump to the app you want to use.watchOS 3 always keeps the app you've most recently used at the end of the Dock (unless that App's already in the Dock, of course). To add it permanently, swipe to the app and then wait a moment until you're presented with a Keep in Dock button. Tap that button, and the app will stay in your Dock all the time, and will be granted special permission to stay in memory and update in the background.