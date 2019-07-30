Got an older car without Android Auto? Maybe it doesn't have any Bluetooth capabilities at all, and only has a pesky auxiliary port? If so, you're going to want to give Anker's Roav Bolt a look. This $49 dongle plugs into your car's 12V power socket and interfaces with your ride, either wirelessly or with a 3.5-millimeter cable, to add hands-free Google Assistant voice functionality.

With the Roav Bolt serving as middle man between your car stereo and smartphone, you can stream media, hear directions and issue "Ok Google" voice commands, thanks to dual microphones with noise cancellation built in, that are optimized to hear your instructions clearly even within the loud environment of a car. Toss in a pair of Anker's PowerIQ charging ports to quickly top up multiple gadgets at once, and the Roav Bolt stands as one of the cheapest but most significant upgrades you can make to an old ride.