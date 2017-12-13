Best PS4 Accessories

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

In addition to letting your friends get in on the action, a second controller is perfect for continuing to play while you let your primary one recharge. In the multiplayer sphere, PS4 games often support up to four simultaneous players, so having a handful of these to go around is never a bad investment. An extra controller is one of those things that you think you can do without, until you really, really need one. Controllers come in a variety of colors, including blue, red, gray and black.