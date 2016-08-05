Help 10 Gadgets That Give Olympic Athletes an Edge in 2016

The world’s attention has turned to Rio de Janeiro, site of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Four years of training, sacrifice and dedication have led up to a little more than two weeks of competition for 12,500 athletes representing more than 200 countries and participating in 28 sports.

Today's athletes have plenty of tools at their disposal to help them train, compete and unwind, all in the pursuit of an Olympic medal, personal best or simply memories to hold for a lifetime. Here's a look at the technology that's helped athletes perform their best before and during the games, as well as some tech that will let these competitors make the most of their downtime in Rio.