8 New Apple Watch Features That Make It Worth Buying

Activity Updates

One of the Apple Watch’s most devoted fan bases is health and fitness users. Apple is expanding its Activity app to compete with Fitbit and let users compete and encourage each other. By swiping right in the app, Watch owners will be able to see how family and friends are doing in achieving step and activity goals. You’ll be able to see their rings, as well as sort by details like minutes active and calories burned. You can also send pre-written words of support or smack talk, like “You’re Going Down” or “Like a boss.”Wheelchair users are getting a significant update, too. The watch will recognize many common methods of rolling a wheelchair and count them towards activity and will have workouts specifically for those users. Time to stand will be replaced with time to roll, a reminder to get some quick activity in during the day.