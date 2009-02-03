Move Media to the Big Screen: D-Link MCE

Building a Better Bridge to the TV Through the PC

The concept and value of a media center extender—a product able to take audio, video, and photos from the PC directly to the TV—is easy to describe but hard to pull off in such a way that most people can easily understand and get working. Coming up with an intuitive-yet-powerful user interface is hard enough. But ask an electronics manufacturer to throw in seamless connectivity (most of us who’ve tried 54 Mb/s 802.11g in the real world know it really can’t stream video reliably) and to deal with how most people don’t have Ethernet jacks near their TVs, and you’ve placed a tall order.

D-Link’s DSM-750 ($299, launched in May 2008) is one of the best extender devices we’ve seen to date. The triple-antenna design gives it full Draft 2.0 802.11n (both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz) compatibility, and—in the end—we had no trouble displaying any type of content, including high-definition (HD) video, wirelessly or with wired connections.

Those who prefer wired connections can use the integrated 10/100 Ethernet port. For video ports, one can choose from HDMI, component, or S-Video connections. For audio, one can select from RCA stereo, optical SPDIF, or coax SPDIF. A good remote control is hard to find, but the one included here is passable and built particularly for D-Link’s MediaLounge interface. Unlike some remotes, it sits well in the hand and doesn’t require significant dexterity to reach the Enter button.

Here’s exactly what we went through to get the D-Link DSM-750 working.