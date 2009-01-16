Seven Windows 7 Questions (and Answers)

Beta Lessons

Mike Ybarra, general manager of Windows product management

Tom's Guide: What have you learned from the pre-beta since its release last year?

Mike Ybarra: With the M3 release we wanted to land the quality of the build. We wanted to make sure people took it, loaded it, and tested compatibility. We got a lot of great telemetry data from that about applications. We also got a lot of feedback. We've never released an M3 version in the history of the company, but this has landed it. We were pleasantly surprised with the reception. Coming off of Vista, the expectations were very high and people have been just overwhelmed.