Seven Windows 7 Questions (and Answers)
Beta Lessons
Mike Ybarra, general manager of Windows product management
Tom's Guide: What have you learned from the pre-beta since its release last year?
Mike Ybarra: With the M3 release we wanted to land the quality of the build. We wanted to make sure people took it, loaded it, and tested compatibility. We got a lot of great telemetry data from that about applications. We also got a lot of feedback. We've never released an M3 version in the history of the company, but this has landed it. We were pleasantly surprised with the reception. Coming off of Vista, the expectations were very high and people have been just overwhelmed.
New Interface
Tom's Guide" The new user interface was in the M3 build but was disabled so people wouldn’t see it until you made some subtle changes. Is the new look that important?
Mike Ybarra: The user interface you have to land. I love Search, I love the Start menu Search. I challenge people in my team –90% of the things I've done is about saying customers don't want to go deep into Control Panel or Start menu to find things. Personally, I’m very organized. My taskbar has to be in the right order. I used to arrange it–I never used Start menu search in Vista. But I never go into anything in 7–I hit the Windows key and I start typing.
No Download Default
Tom's Guide: One obvious change in the beta is that Downloads is no longer one of the default libraries. Why not?
Mike Ybarra: The main purpose of a library is to aggregate content into one place from many different locations. What we found with downloads [was that], for most people, it's really a local computer thing. With music, people want to see shared music across multiple PCs. If I have Metallica and my wife has whatever, you can use Play To, you can play Windows 7 machine to Windows 7 machine. We had Download as a library and we thought a library is kind of a hard concept to get and we don't want to overwhelm people.
Personal and Public
Tom's Guide: Would the concept be clearer if it weren’t divided into personal and public sections?
Mike Ybarra: The reason why public folders still exist is that when you’re recording TV, it looks for the public folder. We have to make sure Windows 7 is compatible–that’s one of top tiers that we make it just work for people. If we take away public folders, certain things would just break.
Periperhal Drivers
Tom's Guide: Talking about compatibility, while most Vista drivers just work there are some peripherals that need new drivers. What progress are you seeing there?
Mike Ybarra: We have Windows Update turned on as the primary servicing mechanism for drivers so they’ll download automatically. And there are drivers coming. ATI already has an update for the beta of the driver they released. If you use the new Logitech G9 mouse it will show up with the actual picture in Devices and Printers. We're excited by the amount of attention. In Vista, we had a lot of attention and hardly any action. In 7, we’re getting a lot of action, a lot of people coming to us with driver code and saying “what do you think?”
Beta Fish
Tom's Guide: And what’s the screen backdrop about?
Mike Ybarra: It's a beta fish. The engineering group showed this screen to me and said, “We’re locked: this is what we’re shipping,” and I said, “Are you serious?” We’re really trying to land how personalized the PC can be and just the blue here... I was like “Come on!” But then they explained it to me... And none of the final themes are actually in the beta.
Are We Final?
Tom's Guide: So will anything else change for the final version?
Mike Ybarra:What you see is feature complete. There are a couple of things we have that we are holding back: the gem under the rock, as it were. They will be in the final release. In fact, all of the code is in the build, just the discoverability is not – because that worked so well for the M3 release!