10 Great 3D-Printing Projects

3D-printing projects abound

Whether you're still dreaming of buying a 3D printer or you've already purchased one, chances are, you're looking for ideas of what to print in 3D. A new iPhone case? A robot?

You can find plenty of 3D designs online, especially at Thingiverse, MakerBot's free online hub for sharing files that work with any 3D printer (not just MakerBot's). You can download and print the default designs, or customize the designs in 3D modeling software. Here are 10 project categories that will inspire you to put that 3D printer to good use: