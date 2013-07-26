7 Computer-Security Fixes to Make Right Now

Make your passwords stronger

This seems like the ultimate no-brainer security fix, but many people still don't follow it.

As Ronnie Flathers, associate security consultant for Chicago-based Neohapsis pointed out, passwords are and will continue to be the weakest form of authentication, but they are also the most common.

Your passwords should be complex (including uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers), unique to each site and changed periodically.

While you are at it, change the password on your home wireless network — you don't want to make it too easy for the neighbors. [See also: How to Write the Perfect Password]