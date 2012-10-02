Internet Explorer Tips, Tricks, and Add-ons

Clear your Browsing History & Cache

Any seasoned surfer will know to clear their browser's temporary internet files and cache periodically. The browser's cache can help speed up the loading times of your frequently visited websites, but once it starts to fill up, it can (paradoxically) slow your browser down. To clear your cache and other temporary data in Internet Explorer, click on Tools (gear icon) -> Internet Options. In the General tab, look for Browsing History and click on the Delete button, which will then bring up a menu allowing you to select what temporary data you want to delete. Tick off the relevant materials, delete, and presto! A cleared browser cache.

You can fine tune how strict or lenient you are with this, as removing items like Cookies and saved Passwords may require you to log in again when you visit certain web sites and social media services.